We’ll toast to that! Make lunch easy with these top sandwich presses

Is there anything better than a delicious, crunchy, toasted sandwich? We don’t think so, which is why we think it’s important to pick the best sandwich press to make your toastie!
Here, we’ve rounded up a number of sandwich presses for a range of needs and budgets so you can find the option that suits your kitchen space and sandwich preference. We’ll toast to that!
2025’s top toasted sandwich presses
- Breville The Original Sandwich Maker, $74.95 at Myer (here’s why)
- Russell Hobbs Sandwich Press, $59 at Amazon (here’s why)
- Sunbeam Toasted Press, $59.95 at Myer (here’s why)
The best sandwich presses in 2025
01
Breville The Original Sandwich Maker
from $59 at Amazon Australia
Best for: Reliability and compact storage
Breville has been in the sandwich press market for 30 years, offering a number of popular products. This toasted sandwich maker has hundreds of positive reviews. It’s compact but seals and cuts four toastie triangles and its non-stick surface allows for easy clean up.
Size: 11cm X 28cm X 28cm
Colour: Silver
Key features:
- Seals all your ingredients in
- Large cooking plates
- Compact design allows for easy storage
- 240V
- Affordable price
Available at:
- $64.95 from Breville
- $59 from The Good Guys
- $74.95 from Myer
02
Russell Hobbs Sandwich Press
from $59 at Amazon Australia
Best for: Toasting a variety of bread thickness
The Russell Hobbs Sandwich Press has hundreds of positive reviews and offers a wide area to toast up to four slices of bread. Its hinged design also lets you toast a variety of breads, including thick breads such as focaccias and bread rolls.
Size: 13.4cm deep X 14cm wide x 3.5cm high
Key features:
- A floating hinge lets you toast thick or thin bread types
- Lock the lid for compact storage
- Non-stick flat plate for even toasting
- Quick and easy clean up
Available at:
- $59 from The Good Guys
- $59 from Big W
- $59 from Harvey Norman
03
Sunbeam Café Style 2 Slice Sandwich Maker and Press
from $59.95 at Myer
Best for: Making more than toasted sandwiches
This press promises café-style toasties as well as giving you the ability to fry your bacon and eggs, should you want to.
The Sunbeam Press comes with multiple height adjustments allowing you to make many different foods – even steaks!
Size: 28cm long X 33.5cm wide X 11cm high.
Key features:
- Even heat distribution and heat up in 2 minutes
- Non-stick coating for easy clean up
- Folds for stand-up storage
- Cord wrap at the base
Available at:
- $69 from The Good Guys
- $50.96 from Amazon Australia
- $59 from Bing Lee
04
Breville The Original ’74 Jaffle Maker
from $129 at Amazon Australia
Best for: Crispy sealed sandwiches
The Jaffle Maker is an Australian invention, with the first one being made by Breville in 1974. This model is based on the original. It features large cooking plates and wide sealing edges to ensure your sandwich filling is sealed with crispy perfection every time.
Sizes: 28.6cm high X 32cm wide X 12.3cm long
Key features:
- Bonus recipe kit
- Large cooking plates to pack more fillings in
- Room for two toasties
- Upright storage
Available at:
05
Tefal Inicio Adjust Panini Grill
from $99.95 at Amazon Australia
Best for: Multi-food cooking
This sandwich press from Tefal comes with a number of handy features, including three programs to let you cook different foods (panini, meat or vegetables). It also comes with a removable juice tray and a powerful grill.
Sizes: 41cm deep X 37cm high X 11.8cm high
Key features:
- Cook multiple foods with different programs
- A powerful grill cooks your food faster
- Removable juice tray allows for healthy grilling
- Easy vertical storage
- Non-stick plates for easy cleaning
- Juice tray is dishwasher-safe
Available at:
06
Sunbeam Express Melt Toastie Maker
from $76.46 at Myer
Best for: Large quantities
If you have children or live in a multi-person household, maybe a two-slice sandwich press just won’t cut it. This is where the Sunbeam Express Melt Toastie Maker comes in.
With enough room for four sandwiches in the one press, you can make perfectly crisp jaffles for the whole group. And even though it has more room, you can still store this appliance standing up, so it doesn’t take up much space.
Sizes: 28cm long X 40.3cm wide X 10.9cm high
Key features:
- Four-sandwich press
- High hinge design to allow for no slide
- Extra deep plates
- No crumb traps
Available at:
- $89 from The Good Guys
- $99 from Amazon Australia
How do you choose a sandwich press?
There are a few features to consider with a sandwich press that can help you pick the right one for you. This includes:
- Two or four slice: Sandwich presses can generally hold two or four slices of bread. Decide which size you want.
- Brand: There are a number of brands designing sandwich presses in Australia including Breville, Tefal, Sunbeam, Kmart and more. If you prefer a certain brand, take a look at their models first.
- Size and storage: Depending on the size of your kitchen and where you want to store your sandwich press, you may need to opt for a smaller product.
- Additional cooking capability: Some models are also able to cook meat and other foods. If you’re looking for an “all rounder” type sandwich press, consider one of these designs.
How do you clean a sandwich press?
Sandwich presses are generally easy to keep clean. Most products come with a non-stick coating that you can wipe down with a damp cloth after you have used it. It’s recommended to do this while its still warm.