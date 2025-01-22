Nothing says summer breakfast like a fresh smoothie, and what’s better is when it’s prepared in a portable blender on the go.
If you are running out the door and simply don’t have the time to hit ‘start’, or you prefer drinking your smoothies freshly whipped up, a portable blender can make mornings and snack times a whole lot more simple.
Plus, most of the models available on the market come with an extended battery life, meaning you only have to plug it in once every fortnight.
So, whether your morning smoothie looks like a berry blend or a green juice, you can prepare it wherever and whenever you like.
2025’s top portable blenders
- Ninja Blast portable blender, $69 (usually $99), Myer (here’s why)
- Portable USB mini blender in blue, $15, Target (here’s why)
- Nutribullet portable blender in white, $63.97 (usually $79.95), Myer (here’s why)
The best portable blenders to shop in 2025
01
Ninja Blast portable blender
$69 (usually $99) at Myer
Just as the name suggests, this Ninja blast will have all of your fruit sliced and smoothie ready in moments. Oh, and did we mention it takes half a minute to blend through fruit and veg?
Key features:
- 470ml bottle capacity
- 30-second blend technology
- BPA free and dishwasher safe
- Portable and rechargeable with USB-C cable
Also available at:
- $50 from Amazon
- $59 from The Good Guys
- $79.99 from Ninja
02
Portable USB mini blender in blue
$15 at Target
Affordable and efficient, this portable blender from Target is perfect for those of us on a budget. Featuring a USB-C charging cable offering three hours of battery life, this mighty machine is perfect for sipping on the go.
Key features:
- 270ml bottle capacity
- Rechargeable battery with USB-C cord
- Three-hour charging time
- BPA-free plastic bottle
03
Nutribullet portable blender in white
$63.96 (usually $79.95) at Myer
Kicking off the buzz around bullet blends, the household brand, Nutribullet is as reliable as they come. With over 15 blending cycles, this compact and lightweight portable blender will have you sipping on your favourite fruity combinations as smooth as you like them.
Key features:
- 590ml bottle capacity
- Over 15 blending cycles
- Compact and lightweight design
- 90-minute battery life
- USB-C cable fitting for charging
Also available at:
04
Kitchen Couture hand held fusion portable blender in pink
$39.95 (usually $49.95) at Myer
Appearing as a standard drinking bottle, this hand held blender goes completely undercover. Plus, with a battery life allowing up to 15 smoothies to be blended per charge, consider your fortnightly breakfasts ready to go.
Key features:
- 350ml bottle capacity
- Cordless rechargeable power
- Flexible silicon carry handle for added ease
- Long battery life: Up to 15 cups in one charge
05
Magic Bullet to-go blender in silver
$39 (usually $59.95) at Amazon
Designed for the six O’clock kitchen rush, the Magic Bullet from Nutribullet makes for a much less crowded space. With a 450ml bottle capacity, moving the blending to the living room is possible thanks to the cordless design.
Key features:
- 450ml bottle capacity
- Two different speeds
- Push and twist blending design for added ease
- Cordless design makes moving around kitchen a breeze
Also available at:
- $39 (usually $59.95) from Myer
06
KitchenAid Go cordless personal blender in matte black
$159 at Myer
If you are in the market for something slightly higher end, then it is this KitchenAid cordless blender that you need. With an interchangeable battery pack, forget cords running over your bench and enjoy the view of this sleek matte black beauty.
Key features:
- 473ml bottle capacity
- Interchangeable battery
- BPA free plastic jar and dishwasher safe
- 20 minutes of continuous running time
- Charger is USB-C compatible
Also available at:
- $159 (usually $228) from Kitchen Aid
- $159 from The Good Guys
- $159 from David Jones
Why do people buy portable blenders?
Convenience is a key reason as to why people often opt for a portable blender. Not only does this encourage loud blending outside of the kitchen on early mornings, but it also means the smoothie is fresh when ready to be consumed.
