    
Take breakfast on the road to the next level with these top portable blenders

Nothing says summer breakfast like a fresh smoothie, and what’s better is when it’s prepared in a portable blender on the go.

If you are running out the door and simply don’t have the time to hit ‘start’, or you prefer drinking your smoothies freshly whipped up, a portable blender can make mornings and snack times a whole lot more simple.

Plus, most of the models available on the market come with an extended battery life, meaning you only have to plug it in once every fortnight.

So, whether your morning smoothie looks like a berry blend or a green juice, you can prepare it wherever and whenever you like.

2025’s top portable blenders

  1. Ninja Blast portable blender, $69 (usually $99), Myer (here’s why)
  2. Portable USB mini blender in blue, $15, Target (here’s why)
  3. Nutribullet portable blender in white, $63.97 (usually $79.95), Myer (here’s why)

The best portable blenders to shop in 2025

01

Ninja Blast portable blender

$69 (usually $99) at Myer

Just as the name suggests, this Ninja blast will have all of your fruit sliced and smoothie ready in moments. Oh, and did we mention it takes half a minute to blend through fruit and veg?

Key features:

  • 470ml bottle capacity
  • 30-second blend technology
  • BPA free and dishwasher safe
  • Portable and rechargeable with USB-C cable

Also available at:

02

Portable USB mini blender in blue

$15 at Target

Affordable and efficient, this portable blender from Target is perfect for those of us on a budget. Featuring a USB-C charging cable offering three hours of battery life, this mighty machine is perfect for sipping on the go.

Key features:

  • 270ml bottle capacity
  • Rechargeable battery with USB-C cord
  • Three-hour charging time
  • BPA-free plastic bottle
03

Nutribullet portable blender in white

$63.96 (usually $79.95) at Myer

Kicking off the buzz around bullet blends, the household brand, Nutribullet is as reliable as they come. With over 15 blending cycles, this compact and lightweight portable blender will have you sipping on your favourite fruity combinations as smooth as you like them.

Key features:

  • 590ml bottle capacity
  • Over 15 blending cycles
  • Compact and lightweight design
  • 90-minute battery life
  • USB-C cable fitting for charging

Also available at:

04

Kitchen Couture hand held fusion portable blender in pink

$39.95 (usually $49.95) at Myer

Appearing as a standard drinking bottle, this hand held blender goes completely undercover. Plus, with a battery life allowing up to 15 smoothies to be blended per charge, consider your fortnightly breakfasts ready to go.

Key features:

  • 350ml bottle capacity
  • Cordless rechargeable power
  • Flexible silicon carry handle for added ease
  • Long battery life: Up to 15 cups in one charge
05

Magic Bullet to-go blender in silver

$39 (usually $59.95) at Amazon

Designed for the six O’clock kitchen rush, the Magic Bullet from Nutribullet makes for a much less crowded space. With a 450ml bottle capacity, moving the blending to the living room is possible thanks to the cordless design.

Key features:

  • 450ml bottle capacity
  • Two different speeds
  • Push and twist blending design for added ease
  • Cordless design makes moving around kitchen a breeze

Also available at:

  • $39 (usually $59.95) from Myer
06

KitchenAid Go cordless personal blender in matte black

$159 at Myer

If you are in the market for something slightly higher end, then it is this KitchenAid cordless blender that you need. With an interchangeable battery pack, forget cords running over your bench and enjoy the view of this sleek matte black beauty.

Key features:

  • 473ml bottle capacity
  • Interchangeable battery
  • BPA free plastic jar and dishwasher safe
  • 20 minutes of continuous running time
  • Charger is USB-C compatible

Also available at:

Why do people buy portable blenders?

Convenience is a key reason as to why people often opt for a portable blender. Not only does this encourage loud blending outside of the kitchen on early mornings, but it also means the smoothie is fresh when ready to be consumed.

Olivia Marega

After completing a Bachelor of Marketing and Film Studies at the University of Sydney, Olivia stepped into the media industry. Drawing inspiration from her work with global film and television brands, including Prime Video, Universal Pictures, and Disney Plus, Olivia merges the latest buzzworthy trends and celebrity moments into her role as a Shopping Content Producer at Who and New Idea. Chronically online and always on the lookout for the next best thing, Olivia thrives on discovering and sharing top products to shop. Whether she’s testing a new fitness watch or experimenting with the latest chemical exfoliant, her genuine passion for beauty, fashion, technology, and homewares fuels her authentic content creation.

