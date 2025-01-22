Nothing says summer breakfast like a fresh smoothie, and what’s better is when it’s prepared in a portable blender on the go.

If you are running out the door and simply don’t have the time to hit ‘start’, or you prefer drinking your smoothies freshly whipped up, a portable blender can make mornings and snack times a whole lot more simple.

Plus, most of the models available on the market come with an extended battery life, meaning you only have to plug it in once every fortnight.

So, whether your morning smoothie looks like a berry blend or a green juice, you can prepare it wherever and whenever you like.

2025’s top portable blenders Ninja Blast portable blender, $69 (usually $99), Myer (here’s why) Portable USB mini blender in blue, $15, Target (here’s why) Nutribullet portable blender in white, $63.97 (usually $79.95), Myer (here’s why)

The best portable blenders to shop in 2025

01 Ninja Blast portable blender $69 (usually $99) at Myer Just as the name suggests, this Ninja blast will have all of your fruit sliced and smoothie ready in moments. Oh, and did we mention it takes half a minute to blend through fruit and veg? Key features: 470ml bottle capacity

30-second blend technology

BPA free and dishwasher safe

Portable and rechargeable with USB-C cable Also available at: $50 from Amazon

$59 from The Good Guys

$79.99 from Ninja Shop now 02 Portable USB mini blender in blue $15 at Target Affordable and efficient, this portable blender from Target is perfect for those of us on a budget. Featuring a USB-C charging cable offering three hours of battery life, this mighty machine is perfect for sipping on the go. Key features: 270ml bottle capacity

Rechargeable battery with USB-C cord

Three-hour charging time

BPA-free plastic bottle Shop now 03 Nutribullet portable blender in white $63.96 (usually $79.95) at Myer Kicking off the buzz around bullet blends, the household brand, Nutribullet is as reliable as they come. With over 15 blending cycles, this compact and lightweight portable blender will have you sipping on your favourite fruity combinations as smooth as you like them. Key features: 590ml bottle capacity

Over 15 blending cycles

Compact and lightweight design

90-minute battery life

USB-C cable fitting for charging Also available at: $63.96 (usually $79.95) from Amazon

Amazon $80 from Spotlight Shop Now 04 Kitchen Couture hand held fusion portable blender in pink $39.95 (usually $49.95) at Myer Appearing as a standard drinking bottle, this hand held blender goes completely undercover. Plus, with a battery life allowing up to 15 smoothies to be blended per charge, consider your fortnightly breakfasts ready to go. Key features: 350ml bottle capacity

Cordless rechargeable power

Flexible silicon carry handle for added ease

Long battery life: Up to 15 cups in one charge Shop Now 05 Magic Bullet to-go blender in silver $39 (usually $59.95) at Amazon Designed for the six O’clock kitchen rush, the Magic Bullet from Nutribullet makes for a much less crowded space. With a 450ml bottle capacity, moving the blending to the living room is possible thanks to the cordless design. Key features: 450ml bottle capacity

Two different speeds

Push and twist blending design for added ease

Cordless design makes moving around kitchen a breeze Also available at: $39 (usually $59.95) from Myer Shop Now 06 KitchenAid Go cordless personal blender in matte black $159 at Myer If you are in the market for something slightly higher end, then it is this KitchenAid cordless blender that you need. With an interchangeable battery pack, forget cords running over your bench and enjoy the view of this sleek matte black beauty. Key features: 473ml bottle capacity

Interchangeable battery

BPA free plastic jar and dishwasher safe

20 minutes of continuous running time

Charger is USB-C compatible

Also available at: $159 (usually $228) from Kitchen Aid

$159 from The Good Guys

$159 from David Jones Shop Now

Why do people buy portable blenders?

Convenience is a key reason as to why people often opt for a portable blender. Not only does this encourage loud blending outside of the kitchen on early mornings, but it also means the smoothie is fresh when ready to be consumed.

