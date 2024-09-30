Get a perfectly creamy smoothie with these highly-rated blenders

If you’re wanting to get serious about your daily smoothie – or maybe you already are – then you need to equip yourself with the best blender on the market.

Whether you’re craving a homemade vegetable soup or wanting to chop ingredients for your salsa – a good blender can just about do it all.

Of course, the popular appliance is mostly used for whipping up a refreshingly good smoothie, which is enough reason to invest in one.

What should you look for in a good blender?

Powerful motor

Opt for a blender with a robust motor (usually 600 watts or more) to effectively blend frozen fruits and ice for smooth, creamy results.

Blade design

Look for sharp, durable blades that can effortlessly pulverise ingredients. Multi-tiered and serrated blades tend to work well.

Capacity

Choose a blender with a container size that suits your needs, typically ranging from 700 to 1900mL. Consider the number of servings you’ll make at once.

Versatility

A good blender should handle more than just smoothies. It should be suitable for making soups, nut butter and even crushing ice for cocktails.

Speed and control

Look for a blender with variable speed settings or pre-programmed modes to achieve different textures and consistencies.

Durability

Invest in a blender with a sturdy build and high-quality materials that can withstand frequent use.

Ease of cleaning

Check if the blender is easy to disassemble and clean. Dishwasher-safe parts are a plus.

Noise Level

Some blenders can be quite loud. If noise is a concern, look for models designed to be quieter.

Warranty

Ensure the blender comes with a decent warranty to protect your investment, as blenders can be prone to wear and tear.

To help you on your search for the best smoothie blender, we’ve rounded up a few top choices that come in highly rated.

2024’s top 3 smoothie blenders

Smith + Nobel 1.5L Retro Blender, $59.99 (usually $99.99) at Harris Scarfe Ninja Nutri-blender Pro with Auto IQ, $159.99 at Ninja Kitchen Philips 3000 Series blender, $83.70 at Amazon

The best smoothie blenders to buy in Australia 2024

What’s the difference between a blender and a smoothie maker?

You can use either a blender or a dedicated smoothie maker for your favourite smoothie creations, it’s entirely up to you. While both work well, a blender is typically larger and tends to possess more power due to its multi-purpose functions pertaining to the likes of soup and dips. Meanwhile a smoothie maker is more fit-for-purpose, is generally smaller in size with a less powerful motor, and cups for only a single or double serve.

What size blender do I need for smoothies?

The size of your blender depends on what you’ll be whizzing together in your smoothies. If you’re going to be crushing a significant amount of ice or frozen items, you’ll want to go for higher wattage in your blender for that perfectly creamy mix – which usually means a bigger size, between 700W to 1000W. If your smoothies are relatively simplistic, however, you can probably get away with a more compact option that’s between 300W to 600W.