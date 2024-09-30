Get a perfectly creamy smoothie with these highly-rated blenders

If you’re wanting to get serious about your daily smoothie – or maybe you already are – then you need to equip yourself with the best blender on the market.
Whether you’re craving a homemade vegetable soup or wanting to chop ingredients for your salsa – a good blender can just about do it all.
Of course, the popular appliance is mostly used for whipping up a refreshingly good smoothie, which is enough reason to invest in one.
What should you look for in a good blender?
Powerful motor
Opt for a blender with a robust motor (usually 600 watts or more) to effectively blend frozen fruits and ice for smooth, creamy results.
Blade design
Look for sharp, durable blades that can effortlessly pulverise ingredients. Multi-tiered and serrated blades tend to work well.
Capacity
Choose a blender with a container size that suits your needs, typically ranging from 700 to 1900mL. Consider the number of servings you’ll make at once.
Versatility
A good blender should handle more than just smoothies. It should be suitable for making soups, nut butter and even crushing ice for cocktails.
Speed and control
Look for a blender with variable speed settings or pre-programmed modes to achieve different textures and consistencies.
Durability
Invest in a blender with a sturdy build and high-quality materials that can withstand frequent use.
Ease of cleaning
Check if the blender is easy to disassemble and clean. Dishwasher-safe parts are a plus.
Noise Level
Some blenders can be quite loud. If noise is a concern, look for models designed to be quieter.
Warranty
Ensure the blender comes with a decent warranty to protect your investment, as blenders can be prone to wear and tear.
To help you on your search for the best smoothie blender, we’ve rounded up a few top choices that come in highly rated.
2024’s top 3 smoothie blenders
- Smith + Nobel 1.5L Retro Blender, $59.99 (usually $99.99) at Harris Scarfe
- Ninja Nutri-blender Pro with Auto IQ, $159.99 at Ninja Kitchen
- Philips 3000 Series blender, $83.70 at Amazon
The best smoothie blenders to buy in Australia 2024
Mealio Hot & Cold Blender
$197 from Kleva Range (reduced from $448.85)
Make preparing hot soups and cool smoothies easy with Mealio, which promises to deliver both nutritious and delicious results. With its built-in culinary intelligence, this hot and cold blender can get restaurant-quality results packed full of nutritional goodness at just the push of a button.
Key Features:
- Intelligent touch panel
- Triple lock safety lid
- 1.2L glass
- Automatic timer
Available At:
- $157 at Amazon
Philips 3000 Series Blender
$83.70 at Amazon
The Philips 3000 Series blender gives anything a smooth texture in just 45 seconds – without lumps or large pieces. It has over 3000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one customer saying: “I have had many blenders over the years, but this one is so far the best. It blends everything so well and I never have lumps anymore.”
Key Features:
- Powerful 450W motor
- 1 speed, Pulse function, and up to 19000 rotations
- Large 1.9L jug
- Dishwasher safe
Nutribullet Mega Pack 900 Watts
$99 at The Good Guys
Create your perfect morning blend with the Nutribullet mega pack, featuring an extractor blade and milling blade with a 900-watt motor. It powerfully blends seeds, nuts, and tough skins when blending your juice or smoothie and the extra milling blade even blends coffee beans.
Key Features:
- 900W power
- Extractor blade and milling blade
- 2 x 700ml tall cups
- 1 x 500ml cup
- 2 x cup rings
- Vessel grip
- To-go lid
Available at:
- $99.95 at Myer
Smith + Nobel 1.5L Retro Blender
$59.99 at Harris Scarfe (reduced from $99.99)
The Smith & Nobel retro blender is a powerful, efficient, and versatile kitchen essential with a classic retro style. It has a strong motor with two-speed settings that blends through ice, fruit, veggies, and more, while a large 1.5L glass jug provides more than enough room for smoothies, juices, and general home cooking.
Key Features:
- 1.5L glass jug
- Powerful motor
- 2-speed settings and pulse setting
- Stainless steel blades
Russell Hobbs Desire Blender
$85.45 from Russell Hobbs
If you’re serious about sauces, soups, or smoothies, this blender will be your new BFF. It has a large 1.5L glass jug blender so that you can blend a generous amount, while the stainless steel blades with serrated edges ensure smooth blending time after time. It also has a removable cap filter so you can top it up as you blend!
Key Features:
- 1.5L glass jug
- Stainless steel 4 tip blade
- Powerful 650W motor
- Up to 20,000RPM
- 2 speeds and a pulse setting
Available at:
- $71.99 at Harris Scarfe
- $71.99 (reduced from $79.95) at Amazon
Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto IQ
$159.99 at Shark Ninja
Easily crushing ice and breaking down whole fruits, veg, and nuts (which is no easy feat), The Nutri-blender Pro from Ninja Kitchen is an MVP of morning-time smoothie making. With one-touch blending programs, stainless steel blades, and a 1000W motor, it’s got rave reviews for good reason. Plus, with a sleek silhouette and silver-grey finish, it’s a stylishly practical addition to the kitchen counter.
Key Features:
- Powerful 1000W motor
- Auto-iQ programs (with pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns)
- The Pro extractor blade
- Three cups included with a spout lid for on-the-go drinking
What’s the difference between a blender and a smoothie maker?
You can use either a blender or a dedicated smoothie maker for your favourite smoothie creations, it’s entirely up to you. While both work well, a blender is typically larger and tends to possess more power due to its multi-purpose functions pertaining to the likes of soup and dips. Meanwhile a smoothie maker is more fit-for-purpose, is generally smaller in size with a less powerful motor, and cups for only a single or double serve.
What size blender do I need for smoothies?
The size of your blender depends on what you’ll be whizzing together in your smoothies. If you’re going to be crushing a significant amount of ice or frozen items, you’ll want to go for higher wattage in your blender for that perfectly creamy mix – which usually means a bigger size, between 700W to 1000W. If your smoothies are relatively simplistic, however, you can probably get away with a more compact option that’s between 300W to 600W.