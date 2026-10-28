The coveted Lovehoney advent calendars are back – and up to 69% off!

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Nothing sparks the joy of Christmas quite like that adrenaline rush you get when opening a brand-new advent calendar – especially one that’s been curated by the adult toy gods at Lovehoney.

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Whether you’re curious and hoping to dip your toes into the rose-tinted world of adult toys, or a go-getter who knows exactly what she wants, pleasure is the perfect present to gift yourself this (and every) festive season.

With less than 60 days left to go until December 25, Lovehoney’s bestselling adult advent calendars have made their long-awaited return – and they’re somehow even better than last year’s. One selection is even celebrity-approved!

But if you’re hoping to get your hands on the new range, you’re likely one of many eager customers lining up.

Why the eagerness, you ask? Adult toys aren’t exactly the most budget-friendly purchase (though we always recommend a little indulgent splurge to make you feel good), and these bad boys are loaded with goodies that are otherwise more costly when purchased separately.

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In 2025, the Luxury 24-Day Advent Calendar sold out in just nine weeks, and the 24-Day Couples Calendar sold nearly 50 units per day. So, don’t say we didn’t warn you!

With this new range, you can save up to 69% off (wink wink), and we sure know a great deal when we see one!

Explore Lovehoney’s 2026 advent calendars

01 Luxury Advent Calendar (24 days) $450 (worth $1342.75) at Lovehoney Best for: Thrill-seeking, bondage play What’s silly season without a little luxury? This curation is truly the creme de la creme of advent calendars, with a taste of everything to keep you satiated. While $450 might sound a little steep for an advent calendar, you’ll be delighted to know that you’re actually saving 66% off the total value of the items sold separately. That’s a whole $892.75 off at checkout. Some standouts include the bestselling Womanizer Enhance (worth $284) which is powered by patented Pleasure Air Technology and boasts an alleged 100% orgasm rate from their user testing, and the We-Vibe Sync Lite (worth $151), an app-controlled toy that’s perfect for both daring couples and solo-play. Not to mention the variety of male sex toys, which could make for a cheeky stocking stuffer your partner will be sure to thank you for! ENJOY now 02 Couple’s Advent Calendar (24 days) $269 (worth $869.80) at Lovehoney Best for: sensual play, intimacy If you’re looking to spice things up in the bedroom, this calendar tailored to curious couples is a fantastic dip into something a little different than your typical rendezvous. And the best bit? A little exploration shouldn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. For $269, you’re getting a lot more bang (no pun intended) for your buck! That’s 69% off the total value, meaning you’re saving about $600. Similar to the luxury calendar, this curation also includes the We-Vibe Sync Lite and remote-controlled bullet vibrator. Its shining star, however, is the Womanizer Liberty 2 (worth $149.95), which is a clitoral suction stimulator that also uses patented Pleasure Air Technology. Pair these with the sex position card game, some Menthol Orgasm Balm, and the blindfold – all included – and you’re in for a fun night! enjoy now 03 Enjoy Advent Calendar (24 days) $169 (worth $475.80) at Lovehoney Best for: playful treats, cheeky little romps This bold, spicy collection is just the thing you need to hit that sweet spot. And if you’re going to do something cheeky, you might as well do it in pink! At just $169, this is definitely one of the more budget-friendly options out of the Lovehoney festive range. At this price point, you’re saving roughly 64% off the total value, which is a whopping $306.80 off. It’s also been personally approved by acclaimed superstar Lily Allen, so do we really need any more convincing? Some standouts include the Womanizer Starlet 3 (worth $119.95) which carries the same Pleasure Air Technology in a compact, palm-sized design, and a rechargeable mini wand bullet vibrator with 2 interchangeable sleeves for different sensations. enjoy Now 04 Indulge Advent Calendar (12 days) $169 (worth $433.35) at Lovehoney Best for: self-discovery, partner exploring A little indulgence during the Christmas season is practically a given, and Lovehoney seems to have taken that notion quite literally. Packed for 12 days of sensual surprises, this smaller range offers a fantastic introduction to adult toys if you’re curious, but not quite ready for the larger investments. For $169, you’re saving just over 60% off the total value, which is a $264.35 reduction. Some standouts include the Lovehoney Indulge, which is perfect for deep dual stimulation of both the clitoris and G-spot, a mini wand massager, and a bullet vibrator. enjoy Now

05 Romance Advent Calendar (7 days) $169 (worth $409.55) at Lovehoney Best for: foreplay, partner intimacy With seven days’ worth of delights, this selection is a brilliant adventure for couples looking to spark a little more romance in the bedroom. Designed with deepening connections in mind, this is a fantastic choice if you’re just wanting to dip your toes without feeling overwhelmed by options. And at $169, you’d be saving 59% off the total value, so $240.55 less than buying items individually! Some standouts include the app-controlled We-Vibe Moxie+ (worth $210), for discreet stimulation, a remote-controlled bullet vibrator, and a sex position card game. enjoy now

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What’s included in a Lovehoney advent calendar?

There are five Lovehoney advent calendars in 2026 to choose from, each boasting a fantastic selection of some of the best-selling toys on the market. From clitoral suction stimulators and fragrant massage oils to bejewelled butt plugs and bondage accessories, there’s something available to satisfy every palette and curiosity – and budgets!

When do the Lovehoney advent calendars go on sale?

The Lovehoney advent calendars for 2026 are available now at lovehoney.com.au