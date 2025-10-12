  •  
Advertisement
Home SHOPPING

Countdown to Christmas with the best advent calendars for 2025

There's a festive treat for everyone!
stephanie de nobile Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
liquor loot gin advent calendarLiquor Loot
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

There’s nothing quite like unboxing a little daily treat in the lead up to Christmas.

Advertisement

Gone are the days of only chocoholics or beauty buffs having all the fun. These days we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to counting down to the best day of the year.  

Whether you’re a tea drinker or a Crocs enthusiast, we’ve rounded up the best Advent Calendars to have on your radar this season– no matter your taste!

Best Advent Calendars for 2025

t2 tea advent calendar 2025
(Credit: T2)

01

T2 Cabinet Of Curiosity 24 Day Tea Bag Advent

$48 at T2 Tea

Stir up some festive fun with T2’s Cabinet Of Curiosity calendar featuring 24 individual tea bags.

From bold black brews to refreshing fruity teas, each door delivers a world of flavour.

Key Features:

  •  24 tea bags
  • Individual sachets
  • 100% sustainably sourced tea
  • Packaged in recyclable cardboard box
Shop Now
crocs christmas advent calendar 2025
(Credit: Crocs )

02

Crocs Advent Calendar

$89.99 at Crocs

Count down to Christmas with 24 never-before-seen Jibbitz charms, each with a unique Aussie twist. If you’re lucky enough to unwrap one of the three hidden Golden Croc charms you’ll win a year’s supply of Crocs!

Grab one while you can- numbers are strictly limited.

Key Features:

  • 24 Jibbitz charms 
  • Limited edition
  • A chance to win a year’s supply of Crocs
Shop Now
Advertisement
wicked advent calendar 2025
(Credit: Simon & Schuster )

03

Wicked For Good: The Official Advent Calendar

$39 at Big W

Perfect for the musical fanatic, add even more magic to the festive season with the official Wicked Advent calendar featuring exclusive surprises inspired by the popular film.

Key Features:

  • 25 day calendar
  • Contains collectables inspired by the film
  • Features keychains, bracelets, and more
Shop Now
lovehoney romance 12 day advent calendar
(Credit: Lovehoney)

04

Lovehoney Romance Advent Calendar

$169 at Lovehoney

In the mood for romance? This adult-only luxe 12-piece calendar is filled with premium toys and erotic accessories for both you and your partner to enjoy.

Key Features:

  • 12 piece calendar
  • Features premium app-controlled We-Vibe Jive
  • $472.40 value
Shop Now
liquor loot global gin advent calendar 2025
(Credit: Liqour Loot )

05

Liquor Loot Global Gin Advent Calendar

$241.50 at Liquor Loot

Cheers the season with Liquor Loot’s Global Gin Advent Calendar.

Enjoy 24 days of selected gin from leading distilleries featuring familiar favourite’s to rare, limited edition varieties garenteed to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Shop Now
stephanie de nobile
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement