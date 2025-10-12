Countdown to Christmas with the best advent calendars for 2025

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

There’s nothing quite like unboxing a little daily treat in the lead up to Christmas.

Gone are the days of only chocoholics or beauty buffs having all the fun. These days we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to counting down to the best day of the year.

Whether you’re a tea drinker or a Crocs enthusiast, we’ve rounded up the best Advent Calendars to have on your radar this season– no matter your taste!

Best Advent Calendars for 2025

(Credit: T2) 01 T2 Cabinet Of Curiosity 24 Day Tea Bag Advent $48 at T2 Tea Stir up some festive fun with T2’s Cabinet Of Curiosity calendar featuring 24 individual tea bags. From bold black brews to refreshing fruity teas, each door delivers a world of flavour. Key Features: 24 tea bags

(Credit: Crocs ) 02 Crocs Advent Calendar $89.99 at Crocs Count down to Christmas with 24 never-before-seen Jibbitz charms, each with a unique Aussie twist. If you’re lucky enough to unwrap one of the three hidden Golden Croc charms you’ll win a year’s supply of Crocs! Grab one while you can- numbers are strictly limited. Key Features: 24 Jibbitz charms

(Credit: Simon & Schuster ) 03 Wicked For Good: The Official Advent Calendar $39 at Big W Perfect for the musical fanatic, add even more magic to the festive season with the official Wicked Advent calendar featuring exclusive surprises inspired by the popular film. Key Features: 25 day calendar

(Credit: Lovehoney) 04 Lovehoney Romance Advent Calendar $169 at Lovehoney In the mood for romance? This adult-only luxe 12-piece calendar is filled with premium toys and erotic accessories for both you and your partner to enjoy. Key Features: 12 piece calendar

(Credit: Liqour Loot ) 05 Liquor Loot Global Gin Advent Calendar $241.50 at Liquor Loot Cheers the season with Liquor Loot’s Global Gin Advent Calendar. Enjoy 24 days of selected gin from leading distilleries featuring familiar favourite’s to rare, limited edition varieties garenteed to get you in the Christmas spirit. Shop Now