Summer is officially here, and you know what that means – advent calendar season has kicked into high gear!

Beauty advent calendars in particular are always a winner. Because who doesn’t love opening a beauty gift every single day for 25 days straight? You never know what you’re going to get, but one thing’s for sure – it’s bound to be something awesome like a liquid eyeshadow, mascara, face primer, or maybe even something like a cult-favourite hair tool.

So, if you (or someone you’re shopping for) is a beauty lover who’s obsessed with all things skincare and makeup, you’ll want to get in now and secure your advent calendar because if we’ve learnt anything from previous years, these things sell out like hot cakes.

01 Deluxe Beauty Advent Calendar $199 at L’Occitane

Days of joy, 24 to be exact will be in the palm of your hot little hands with this pack containing 27 of L’OCCITANE’s much-loved beauty treats. With five full sized products included, sit back and indulge in the most enchanting advent calendar yet.

Key features:

24-day countdown

Includes 27 products

Five full size products

Save $205

02 Limited Edition Advent Calendar $795 at Jo Malone

This classic Christmas inspired pick hides seasonal surprises in every drawer, from Jo Malone London classics to festive fragrances, including colognes, bath and body miniatures, a full-sized scent and two travel candles.

Key features:

25-day countdown

Individually packaged products

03 The World Of La Mer Advent Calendar $835 at La Mer

Kick off the festive season with 12 days of enchantment. La Mer’s advent calendar is filled with holiday magic, including silky serums, sumptuous creams and tonnes of other top-selling delights.

Key features:

12-day countdown

Worth $1151

Also available at:

$835 from David Jones

04 Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar $506.74 at Liberty London

Boasting a better-than-ever lineup and an all-new look, this year’s advent calendar from Liberty Beauty is worth a whooping $2300. It contains 29 of the brand’s best-selling products, from cult brands like Augustine Bader, Le Labo, Votary and more.

Key features:

24-day countdown

Features 28 products

18 full-size products

05 LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Icons Advent Calendar 2024 $270 at LOOK FANTASTIC

LOOKFANTASTIC’s highly-anticipated advent calendar lets you explore festive thrills through every open drawer. It features the best brands in beauty such as Sol De Janeiro, MAC, NARS, First Aid Beauty and more, with its highest-worth value to date!

Key features:

24-day countdown

27-piece collection

Worth over $1000

06 Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest Of Love $320 at Charlotte Tilbury

Best-selling year after year, the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar is a cult-fave by many. Featuring the iconic beauty light wand among many other top-selling products, this one is full of enchantment and surprise.

Key features:

12-day countdown

Full-size and travel-size products

07 Advent Calendar Holiday 2024 $642 at YSL

Make every day leading up to Christmas one to remember with YSL’s selection of 24 products across its most iconic makeup, fragrance and skincare favourites, including mini and full-size products, as well as a special accessory gift.

Key features:

24-day countdown

Includes fragrance, skincare, and makeup

08 24K Holiday Advent Calendar $390 at Mac

Valued at $787, you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck with this advent calendar. Including over 15 full-sized best-selling products from lipsticks to eyeshadows, mascara and more, experiment with colour all season long.

Key features:

24-day countdown

Array of full-sized and mini surprises

09 Lancôme Advent Calendar Set $364 at Adore Beauty

Discover the perfect holiday gift with this advent calendar by Lancôme, which features 24 beauty favourites in fragrance, skincare and makeup. Our advice? Add this one to cart ASAP because Lancôme advent calendars don’t usually last long!

Key features:

24-day countdown

Five full-size products and 19 travel-size products

Also available at:

$364 from Lancôme

10 ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar 2024 $199 at ASOS

The perfect gift does exist! This gift pack contains 26 products with a mix of beauty, skincare and body care from some top-notch brands like Sol de Janeiro, The Ordinary, First Aid Beauty, Elemis and more.

Key features:

24-day countdown

12 full-size products

11 The Gorgeous Grocer Advent Calendar $299 at The Iconic

Get 24 of Benefit’s top-selling and fan-favourite beauty goodies with this limited-edition advent calendar. It has all the glitz and glam you could ever want (or need) with full, mini and fun-sizes.

Key features:

24-day countdown

Four full-size products, five mini products, and 15 fun-size products

Also available at:

$299 from Sephora

$299 from Adore Beauty

12 Revolve Beauty 2024 Advent Calendar $244.99 at Revolve

Unwrap the magic of the season with REVOLVE Beauty’s 2024 advent calendar, valued at $539. Top-rated skincare essentials will keep you luminous and hydrated, while iconic makeup favourites will flawlessly enhance your look. From Charlotte Tilbury, to Summer Fridays an even Dr Dennis Gross, we can’t recommend this one more!

Key features:

24-day countdown

27 products total including six full size products

13 Cosmetic Capital Luxury Makeup Advent Calendar $110 (usually $458.66) at Cosmetic Capital

Have some fun in the sun this Christmas (while staying sun-safe, of course) with Cosmetic Capital’s 24-day advent calendar. From December 1st to December 24th, unbox one new beauty goodie each day. Is it a new lip gloss? Is it nail polish? Perhaps it’s a face mask? Each day brings another fun surprise for you to get excited about!

Key features:

24-day countdown

Full-size makeup must-haves

14 Clarins Women’s 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar $179 at Selfridges

Give yourself (or your loved one) the gift of radiant skin over 12 wonderful days this December. This limited-edition advent calendar is filled with a dozen of Clarin’s most-loved skincare and body care products, leaving you feeling nourished – and a little more festive – for longer.

Key features:

12-day countdown

Featuring the most iconic and most loved products

15 Dr. Barbara Sturm Beauty Advent Calendar $850 at Selfridges

Dr. Barbara Sturm is many-a celeb’s favourite brand for good reason. Valued at over $2700, the Dr. Barbara Sturm advent calendar is what dreams are made of this jolly season. Indulge in an array of skincare luxuries from balancing toners, to glow drops, eye creams, facial scrubs and so much more. With this one, you are guaranteed to be feeling your most glistening self.

Key features: