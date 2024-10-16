As we move further into the year, it’s hard to ignore the climb of Christmas products appearing in stores, and not to mention those festive friends who are already eyeing off (or setting up) a new Christmas tree.
- Bluey family Christmas surprise advent calendar in multi, $44.99, Myer (here’s why)
- LEGO harry potter advent calendar 2024, $59.99, Myer (here’s why)
- Peppa pig advent calendar, $44, Amazon (here’s why)
01
Bluey family Christmas surprise advent calendar in multi
$44.99 at Myer
Count down the days to Christmas with your favourite family, the Heelers. This very festive advent calendar has surprises behind 24 different windows. Open up a window each day and discover all sorts of items to help celebrate!
Key features:
- 19 accessories
- Two figurines
- Three stickers
- 24-day countdown
Also available at:
02
LEGO harry potter advent calendar 2024
$59.99 at Myer
Make the build-up to Christmas extra enchanting for young Harry Potter fans. They’ll discover six brand-new LEGO Harry Potter mini-figures, including the first-ever Aberforth Dumbledore, plus 16 mini-builds capturing the magic of Hogsmeade, the only all-wizarding village.
Key features:
- 16 mini builds
- Eight Harry Potter characters
- Collectible Hogwarts portaits
- 24-day countdown
Also available at:
- $45 (usually $59.99) from Amazon
- $45 from Big W
- $59.99 from THE ICONIC
- $59.99 from LEGO
03
Peppa pig advent calendar
$44 at Amazon
Oink oink! Your little one will love unwrapping 24 Peppa Pig characters and props this December, celebrating each day with a fun new toy.
Key features:
- Stickers, characters and more
- 24-day countdown
04
Blue marble national geographic 2024 gemstone advent calendar
$44.99 at Amazon
Each day of December, children will have a blast opening a gorgeous new gemstone to add to their collection. The beautiful, polished stones include agate, green aventurine, hematite, sodalite, turquenite, tiger’s eye, blue calcite and more. The final piece is a stunning rose quartz specimen they can unearth from a mini dig brick, just like a real geologist!
Key features:
- Various polished gems
- Five jewellery settings
- 24-day countdown
05
Paw patrol advent calendar
$39 at Target
Little ones will have a blast discovering a different holiday-themed Paw Patrol gift every day. With 24 different pressies, there’s always a new surprise waiting behind each door.
Key features:
- Seven characters
- 17 extra pieces
- 24-day countdown
06
Littelest pet shop advent calendar 2024
$39 at Target
Making their way out of the woodworks, Littelest Pet Shops have taken back the spotlight in the toy department this year. This one is filled with eight pets and 16 accessories to play along with.
Key features:
- Eight pets
- 16 accessories
- 24-day countdown
Also available at:
07
Trolls dream works trolls band together mineez holiday advent calendar
$25 (usually $39.99) at Myer
If your little person is Trolls-obsessed, then this holiday advent calendar is the only way to go. Filled with much-loved characters including Poppy and Branch, have fun watching the kids play nicely together… we can only hope!
Key features:
- 10 characters
- Combs and accessories
- 24-day countdown
08
LEGO city advent calendar 2024
$49 at Target
LEGO is known for launching a range of must-have LEGO advent calendars each year for kids of all ages. Our top pick is this LEGO City advent calendar that lets kids count down to Christmas with familiar festive characters, seasonal mini builds and accessories. Just fold down the included playmat to set the scene for endless adventures.
Key features:
- Themed characters
- Extra accessories
- 24-day countdown
Also available at:
09
The “Aussie” sharing kindness advent calendar
$43.90 at Hard to find
This kindness calendar teaches you and your children the power of being kind to yourself and everyone you meet in a fun and interactive way.
Key features:
- Colouring in oages
- 24-day countdown
10
Despicable me 4 mega battle countdown calendar
$29 at Amazon
There aren’t too many kids who aren’t a fan of these yellow creatures, and it’s for good reason! We mean, does it get any more fun than this set of characters?
Key features:
- Four characters
- 10-day countdown
11
Disney and pixar cars minis advent calendar
$39 at Target
Celebrate the holidays the Cars way with this fun advent calendar full of gifts and surprises. There are 24 doors containing figures like Lightening McQueen and Mater, as well as a variety of accessories including a three-tiered race course – all designed with the films look.
Key features:
- Four mini vehicles
- Three-story Christmas tree playset
- 24-day countdown
Also available at:
- $46.16 from Amazon
12
Pokémon holiday calendar
$71.90 at Amazon
Where you’re two or 102, Pokémon is something that never stops trending! Every day of the holidays is an exciting reveal, as each numbered door contains one of 16 dynamically-posed two-inch Pokemon battle figures with a gorgeous pearlised finish, or one of seven holiday-themed accessories.
Key features:
- 16 mini characters
- Extra pieces
- 24-day countdown
13
Christmas advent calendar bracelets
$26.03 at Amazon
Do you have a fashionista on your hands? This pick contains charm beads and bracelet chains to create two unforgettable Christmas bracelets. The charms are all festive-themed, including the likes of a Christmas tree, Santa hat, gift box, snowflake, candy cane and loads more.
Key features:
- Two bracelet chains
- Barrel charm clasp
- 24-day countdown
What’s in the Bluey advent calendar?
This year’s Bluey advent calendar includes 24 hidden surprises with characters from Bluey and Socks, as well as 19 other accessories to play along with. The set has been designed to replicate a traditional Christmas morning, a fun backdrop for children to incorporate into their creative playtime.
