As we move further into the year, it’s hard to ignore the climb of Christmas products appearing in stores, and not to mention those festive friends who are already eyeing off (or setting up) a new Christmas tree.

It’s also hard to look past the array of advent calendars that have come to fruition – and quite frankly, why should we?

With that in mind, here’s a friendly reminder to consider grabbing an advent calendar for the little ones in your life.

To make your hunt easier, we’ve rounded up the best kids’ advent calendars that you need to jump on, stat.

2024’s top advent calendars for kids Bluey family Christmas surprise advent calendar in multi, $44.99, Myer (here’s why) LEGO harry potter advent calendar 2024, $59.99, Myer (here’s why) Peppa pig advent calendar, $44, Amazon (here’s why)

The best advent calendars for kids 2024

What’s in the Bluey advent calendar?

This year’s Bluey advent calendar includes 24 hidden surprises with characters from Bluey and Socks, as well as 19 other accessories to play along with. The set has been designed to replicate a traditional Christmas morning, a fun backdrop for children to incorporate into their creative playtime.

