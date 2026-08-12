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EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Newton’s homework rebellion: “There’s no time for anything else”

New Idea's parenting columnist says homework is ruining her kids' childhood!
lauren newton Parenting Columnist

This year, with six kids at school, my life is a constant juggling act. But more than ever, my priority is making sure they thrive and feel successful.

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To me, that means focusing on the basics: good food, enough sleep and plenty of downtime to just play and be kids.

But lately, there seems to be so much pressure on children, some who have just started ‘big school’, to do homework every night. It leaves almost no time for anything else.

Lauren Netwon with her kids
It’s not easy juggling school and time off. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

The last thing they need is more work

I still remember coming home from school as a child and if my mum even mentioned the word “homework”, I wanted to scream.

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Thankfully, she was pretty relaxed about it, but it still caused me so much distress.

Now, as a mum myself, I feel like the last thing my kids need after a long day at school is to come home and worry about even more schoolwork.

Active young children especially need to run around and burn off energy after trying to sit still all day – for both their physical and mental health.

After all, true learning doesn’t just happen at a desk. So many of life’s most vital lessons are learned out on the sports field or simply navigating a backyard game with siblings and friends.

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If we truly care about our children’s wellbeing, we have to teach them balance.

I understand the necessity of assignments and study schedules for older kids, but even they need time for sports, hobbies and to unwind.

Patti Newton with grandchildren
My mum was quite relaxed with my own school work. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

Homework spells burnout for the whole family

And let’s be honest, who is this homework actually for? When a young child brings home a project, it requires heavy parental supervision right at the single most chaotic time of the day.

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Trying to guide a five-year-old through a spelling worksheet while preventing dinner from burning and keeping the other five siblings from tearing the house down is an extreme sport!

Lauren Newton's children
The kids are going to be alright. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

It’s time to let kids be kids

Call me a rebel, but I firmly believe schoolwork belongs in school hours. In our house, we love reading together before bed – it’s a beautiful routine we genuinely look forward to.

Pair that with a quick bit of spelling practice and that is where I draw the line.

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The years we get with our children fly by, when I look back on this time, I want to remember the laughter and backyard games.

I definitely don’t want to waste these precious years yelling at them to finish a worksheet.

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lauren newton
Parenting Columnist Lauren Newton

Lauren Newton is a well-known, trusted and versatile media personality, bringing a lifetime of show business insight into everything she does. The daughter of television royalty Bert and Patti Newton, Lauren has carved out a vibrant career as an entertainer and reporter both here in Australia and overseas. Today, Lauren’s most rewarding role lies closer to home in Melbourne. Alongside her husband, Olympic swimmer Matt Welsh, she embraces the beautiful chaos of raising their six children: Sam, Eva, Lola, Monty, Perla, and Alby.

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