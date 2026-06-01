EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Newton: “The dark side of screen time no parent wants to admit”

Parenting can feel like a never-ending cycle of trying to make the best decisions for our kids.

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Many of these are simple with clear-cut answers, but some are more difficult – like screen time.

With my children ranging from five to 18, there’s no simple, one-size-fits-all approach to navigating technology use at home.

They all have differing needs, requirements, and temptations – further complicated by devices being increasingly used for school and homework.

Lauren prefers when her children play off-screen. (Credit: Supplied)

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Prioritise real-life gameplay

With my younger kids, it’s easier to maintain control.

As they don’t have phones, devices can be handed out and taken away as needed – although we always monitor what they’re doing.

One of our main concerns, however, is the correlation between screen time and bad behaviour.

We’ve noticed that video games in particular negatively impact one of our children, so I’ve taken a stronger approach to these and limited them as much as possible.

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I much prefer the kids to play off the screen.

Without devices, they are more likely to get out the Lego or sit at the table and draw together.

Playing games and using their imagination is so important for their development – we can’t allow technology to rob them of their childhood.

Grandmother Patti enjoys playing games with her grandchildren. (Credit: Supplied)

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Learn to trust your teenagers

It’s much harder to manage boundaries with teenagers.

Ultimately, it’s up to them to do the right thing and make their own informed decisions around things like putting their phones away during activities and social interactions, and practicing good sleep hygiene.

For years, they’ve listened to us explain the importance of screen time limitations and have hopefully built up the knowledge and tools needed to manage it wisely and understand why it matters.

We can’t always be there to physically take away their devices, so they have to learn to manage their use independently – even with the temptation to scroll surrounding them.

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Lauren wants her teenagers to make their own informed decisions when it comes to screen time. (Credit: Supplied)

Make the most of right now

In a time where we’re constantly surrounded by technology, it can be very easy to miss the simple things in life and the beauty of raw human connection – including parenting.

Remind yourself to stop and enjoy the moment that you’re in, which will, in turn, encourage our children to do the same.

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