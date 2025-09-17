EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Newton says watching Patti and Bert become grandparents has been a “joy”

Life with children brings so much joy, but can also challenge us in ways we didn’t know were possible.

Advertisement

A support network is vital, and sometimes the most important assistance comes from grandparents.

Patti and Bert brought love and wisdom to their clan. (Credit: Supplied)

Guiding hands

I knew my parents would love being grandparents, but I never imagined just how important their role was for the children and me.

We’ve really needed the backup and support, and I’ve seen how special their relationship is with the kids.

Advertisement

It’s not so much about them babysitting, more about their involvement in our lives and the knowledge and love that they share.

Patti and Bert always supported their grandchildren. (Credit: Getty)

Wisdom & warmth

In the past, grandparents were often thought to be sitting at home knitting or gardening.

But for many older Australians now, this isn’t the case.

Advertisement

My parents continued to work and still made time to see us every day.

Grandparents, along with having the experience and knowledge that comes with age, also have a better sense of what’s important.

It’s been so exciting for my children to watch Nan and Poppy on stage and to know they’ll also be popping over for dinner later.

The couple saw their grandkids daily. (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

Legacy of love

As sad as I am that my younger kids only had a short amount of time with my dad, it gives me comfort that his presence was so great that he’s still talked about every day.

Mum is very close with the kids and, as they get older, I can see a deeper friendship developing.

Patti and her late husband were always there for their grandchildren. (Credit: Instagram)

Golden connections

She’s like a second mother to them, but with more patience and a better stocked fridge!

Advertisement

Grandparents should never be taken for granted.

I hate hearing stories of them being taken advantage of.

Their involvement should be based on their lifestyle. I’m fortunate that both my parents and Matt’s were able to be involved in our children’s lives.

That’s not always the case, for many reasons.

Advertisement

Matt and I have now both lost our fathers, but we’re so lucky that our kids have been guided by love from their grandparents.