EXCLUSIVE: The secret Australian Survivor’s Brooke Jowett is keeping about her second baby

A month after her time on Australian Survivor: Redemption came to an end on our screens, star Brooke Jowett has revealed that she is expecting another baby.

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The Survivor legend, who has played on the Australian show three times, took to Instagram over the weekend to share the exciting news.

“A little more chaos, a whole lot more love 🤍👶🏽 BABY #2 COMING NOVEMBER,” she wrote in a joint post on May 3 with her fiancé, Chris Cavanagh, which was accompanied by a sweet video.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Brooke revealed that she and Chris already know the gender of their baby, though she’s cheekily asked fans to guess on her Instagram Stories.

“We found out the gender but are keeping it a secret for now,” she shared. “We have told immediate family and may spill the beans before they are born but [are] undecided.”

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In the video announcing their baby news, Chris holds their daughter, Parker Jade Cavanagh, while Brooke showcases her bump and holds an ultrasound.

Along with welcoming another child, it’s also a big moment for her daughter, who is keen to be a big sister.

Brooke Jowett is expecting another baby! (Credit: Instagram)

“She keeps hugging my tummy and mentioning all of the things she is planning to do with her sibling,” Brooke laughed.

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“They include bouncing them on the trampoline and putting them in the pool, so I think I’ll have to keep a very close eye on her.”

Other contestants on Australian Survivor have been quick to share their excitement for the couple.

“Yayayaya!!!!!!!” Shonee Bowtell wrote.

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“This makes me so happy! Congrats 😍❤️,” Felicity Henry wrote.

“That’s hectic ❤️,” 2026 star Johnson Ashak added.

Host David Genat also commented, “Congrats guys ❤️”.

2026 has been a big year for Chris and Brook, who also bought their “dream home” in March.

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The couple welcomed their daughter, Parker, in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

How many children does Brooke Jowett have?

Their new addition to the family comes after they welcomed their daughter, Parker, into the world on September 12, 2023.

When she was born, Brooke took to Instagram saying her birth was the “most challenging” day of her life. Now, she told New Idea that she experienced nausea and fatigue during the first trimester, but said she found pregnancy this time around “a lot more enjoyable”.

“I miss being able to relax on the couch pregnant, now I’m just chasing Parker around while feeling like throwing up! I do love being pregnant, but am also dying for bub to be in my arms,” she told us.

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She said it will be challenging running her businesses once the baby is born, but she knows it’s possible with her partner.

“I’m in for a rude shock when another baby is thrown in the mix, but I’m lucky to have an incredible hands-on partner and supportive family to help me,” she said.

Brooke has been engaged to the My Kitchen Rules star since 2022.

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