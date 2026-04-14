Caleb Beeby wins Australian Survivor: Redemption

The tribe has spoken – and it spoke loudly for Caleb!

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After fierce deliberation by the jury, Caleb Beeby has been named Sole Survivor and taken home the crown in Australian Survivor: Redemption, walking away with a life-changing $500,000 and a place in the Australian Survivor Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Kristie Bennett, Pia Miranda, Hayley Leake, and most recently, Myles Kuah.

For the 28-year-old South Gippsland truck driver, it is a victory that means everything.

The tattooed larrikin with a rat’s tail and a pet python named Bower back home came into the game with a point to prove – that he was far more than the bloke behind the wheel of a rig – and he proved it in spectacular fashion under the watchful eye of new host David Genat, himself a former winner of the beloved reality TV franchise.

Caleb was crowned Sole Survivor in front of his friends, family, and Australian Survivor super fans in the finale, which was filmed on April 10. (Credit: Channel 10)

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It was a two-horse race heading into the final tribal council, with Caleb squaring off against Jackson Goonrey, the youngest contestant of the season and the highest-placing member of the original Bounty tribe. But nobody – not even Jackson – saw it coming.

Caleb had stunned the entire camp by winning the final individual immunity challenge, and then delivered a second shock when he used that power to vote out his closest friend and steadfast ally, Loz Mac, ending her Survivor dream in the most heartbreaking of circumstances.

Their paths through the game had looked very different. Jackson had flipped his vote to send ally Ben home, a ruthless move that earned admiration but also suspicion. Caleb had done his damage more quietly – quietly enough that when he turned on strategic powerhouse Mark Warnock mid-game, holding the swing vote and sending the returnee home to a standing ovation, it felt like one of the season’s most decisive moments.

It was a game that began on the original Barren tribe, where Caleb was always in the thick of it – surviving blindsides, navigating a deadlocked tribal council, and outlasting bigger names and bigger reputations at every turn.

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When host David Genat read out the final votes, the result was clear. The jury had seen enough. Caleb had earned it.

A formidable final two! (Credit: Channel 10)

An emotional Caleb was visibly overwhelmed as the reality of his win sank in, reflecting on a journey that was always about something bigger than the game itself.

From the very beginning, he made clear that if he won, every cent would go toward building an animal shelter for local injured wildlife – a cause as close to his heart as anything in the world, and one that sets him apart from his predecessors in the most heartwarming way possible.

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For a recap of Australian Survivor: Redemption, click here.

Stay tuned for our exclusive interview with the Australian Survivor 2026 winner, Caleb Beeby.