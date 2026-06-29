Why we won’t see as much of Kev, Dorian and Teng on Travel Guides

With nine seasons of Travel Guides under his belt, you’d think that Kevin He has his travel checklist sorted, including renewing his passport.

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Unfortunately for him, it meant he couldn’t join his mates Dorian Calleja and Michael Teng in Tanzania and the Serengeti on safari.

“Who knew travelling for almost a decade would mean I’d still do silly things like forget to renew a passport,” he tells New Idea about the travel mishap.

For his best mate Dorian, he said this is “absolutely classic”, but him and Teng were “stoked” that he was able to join them camping in the Serengetti.

Kev (right) faced his first hiccup of this Travel Guides season when he didn’t have his passport renewed in time. (Credit: Instagram)

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While the highs of seeing Africa’s animals on safari were included on tonight’s show, Dorian revealed that another mishap happened when the camera’s weren’t rolling.

“[The] Biggest one I can think of was a surprise visit from a hyena to our tents in Tanzania in the middle of the night…”

He didn’t tell us much further than that, but we are glad that they’re alive to tell the tale!

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While they both enjoyed filming another season of the hit show, Dorian tells New Idea that it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

The trio shocked fans when they revealed they had to take a filming pause due to a “stomach bug”.

He tells New Idea it won’t make it to air, and said they were unwell in Indonesia.

Kev and Dorian say that getting sick whilst filming Travel Guides was not fun. (Credit: Instagram)

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“[Teng] took a half day off filming and I thought it would be funny to send oysters to his room whilst he was stuck vomiting and on an intravenous drip,” he shares.

“Lo and behold, lady karma struck and I was hit with the exact same stomach bug two days later!”

Even though he didn’t have his passport renewed on time, Kev has one travelling golden rule he wants others to keep in mind when they travel.

“Pay for that hotel room for yourself when you’re sick! Nothing is worse than having to camp or share a room when you’re half dying,” he says.

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