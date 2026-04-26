EXCLUSIVE: Travel Guides takes “massive gamble” with format shake-up

It’s been one of Channel Nine’s most beloved and reliable hits, but a former Gogglebox producer is deeply concerned the network may have just made a huge mistake.

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Travel Guides is back for 2026 with a major format twist… and not everyone is impressed.

In a move being labelled a “massive gamble”, the fan-favourite series is shifting away from everyday Aussies and leaning into recognisable reality TV faces in a decision critics say could completely backfire.

“Travel Guides works because it feels authentic,” a former Gogglebox producer tells New Idea.

“It kind of goes against the manusha of why these shows work.

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MAFS stars Lucinda Light and Andie Thompson are joining Travel Guides this season. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“The audience connects with everyday Australians. They don’t want wannabe ‘celebrities’ or people chasing more airtime.

“They’ll see right through it.”

Married At First Sight personalities Lucinda Light and Andie Thompson headlined a big-budget special episode set in Ireland ahead of the 2026 series’ launch.

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And they won’t be the only familiar faces joining Season 9!

Sources tell New Idea that Channel Nine has packed the entire season with former reality stars, including The Block favourites Eliza and Liberty, along with Love Island Australia duo Mitch and Callum.

But not everyone is convinced it’s a smart move.

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The concern? Bringing in reality stars could strip the show of its charm and alienate the very viewers who made it a hit.

Behind the scenes, insiders say the shift reflects a broader strategy at Nine to capitalise on its stable of reality stars.

“It feels like they’re trying to turn Travel Guides into another ‘celebrity’ reality show,” the source said.

“But that’s not why people watch it.”

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The Fren family will be back on Travel Guides in 2026. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The revamped season kicks off with a major special set in Ireland, with the Guides exploring Dublin, the Cliffs of Moher, Galway and Belfast.

From pints of Guinness to cliffside coasteering, the episode promises plenty of spectacle and plenty of drama.

As well as the celebrity new additions, all the old favourite duos were back, as was narrator Denise Scott.

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While the Irish special aired on April 21, it is not known when the rest of the 2026 series will arrive on screen.