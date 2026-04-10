Googlebox star rushed to hospital for emergency surgery: “I knew something was wrong”

Gogglebox Australia star Isabelle Silbery has revealed that she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after she sensed “something wasn’t right”.

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Taking to Instagram on April 10, she said she chose to reveal her health woes to raise awareness.

She posted a photograph of herself lying in hospital, as well as a shot of her wound dressings post-surgery, alongside some candid words.

“I don’t use this platform for sympathy but rather awareness,” she began.

Isabelle Silbery has revealed that she’s recovering from her sudden surgery. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

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“With what I thought was a tummy bug, I pushed through 48 hours of pain until I couldn’t take it anymore.

“I listened to my body and got checked even though a part of me would’ve been embarrassed if I was sent home with gastro. I can be a crybaby with pain, but I knew in my gut (lol) something wasn’t right.

“Turns out a large ovarian cyst had burst and infected my appendix 🤦🏻‍♀️Surgery done and recovering. Thank god for amazing nurses, a job I could never do yet admire so highly 🙏😌.”

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Her former Gogglebox co-stars were quick to comment, hoping she had a speedy recovery.

“Glad you’re on the way up ❤️,” Matty Fahd commented.

She battled through two days of pain. (Credit: Instagram)

“😮‍💨 glad to hear you’re okay!” Adam Densten also replied.

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Her followers also expressed their sympathy and wished her the best.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted the same photograph of her in the hospital and asked people for their “binge-worthy show” recommendations whilst she recovered.

Isabelle joined the show with her mother, Kerrie, and grandmother Emmie in 2016. Emmie stepped away from the show in 2023 after her dementia diagnosis and passed away in July 2025.

In November 2024, Isabelle revealed that her and her mother were’nt returning to the show in 2025, after their contract was not renered.

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“After being told to keep the first half of next year free for Season 21, receiving the news over the phone that Mum and I’s contract would not be renewed was not something I saw coming,” she told Mamamia.