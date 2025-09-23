EXCLUSIVE: Network 10 confirm whether The Block stars Robby and Mat will join Gogglebox

They might have won over viewers with their loveable antics on The Block 2025, but Mat and Robby won’t be appearing on Gogglebox anytime soon.

Rumours were swirling that the fan favourites were set to swap their hammers for the remote, but their hopes of joining the Gogglebox couch have been crushed.

Network 10 has firmly shut down the speculation, insisting they have no plans to add the Adelaide BFFs to the cast.

A spokesperson has exclusively told New Idea that Gogglebox’s charm lies in showcasing “everyday Australians,” not former reality stars.

Robby and Mat’s dreams of joining Gogglebox have been dashed. (Credit: Channel Nine )

“While Mat and Robby are incredibly popular and would no doubt shine on the couch, the brand has always been about ordinary families and friends reacting to television,” a source added.

The network has previously experimented with two seasons of Celebrity Gogglebox, but has no plans to revive it.

Insiders said former Blockheads have regularly thrown their hat into the Gogglebox ring, but producers have been firm on keeping their casting rules intact.

“If there were ever going to be exceptions, it probably would have been for Eliza and Liberty, whose style and humour were a natural fit,” one insider revealed. “But even they didn’t get the call.”

The rumours began after fans started a social media campaign for Robby and Mat to join Gogglebox, insisting they would be “hilarious” on the show.

Fans had hoped that Robby and Mat would bring their charm to Gogglebox. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Though their Gogglebox dreams have been dashed, Mat and Robby are still slated for major TV success after The Block has launched their showbiz careers.

Friends have claimed that the charming duo have been telling those close to them that they’ve signed a lucrative deal with Holden.

Former competitive ice skater Mat and ex-sportsman Robby are also in talks with Channel Nine about sports commentary opportunities after winning over viewers.

“They’re ambitious and don’t want to fade into the background,” one friend explained.

“Gogglebox might not be happening, but there are plenty of other doors opening for them.”

Mat and Robby have certainly been entertaining viewers on The Block as well as impressing with their talents, despite Mat never having seen a single episode before applying.

Robby and Mat have impressed on The Block with their plans for a secret wine cellar, and are tipped as the 2025 winners. (Credit: Channel Nine )

“If someone had told me with a crystal ball the likelihood of going on The Block or my house burning down, I would have said our house burning down,” Mat quipped, adding it was actually Robby’s idea to apply.

Despite their lack of renovating experience, the boys aren’t complete rookies when it comes to the building game, having spent years building their businesses from the ground up.

They have set themselves apart by building a secret wine cellar on their site, ensuring their house has some extra flair when compared to their rivals.

And it seems to be paying off, as Sportsbet has tipped them as this year’s winners, with $2.00 odds.