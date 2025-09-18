Fans are begging one beloved The Block duo to go on Gogglebox

The Block is one of the biggest shows on Australian TV, and has helped contestants launch their careers after the show.

Advertisement

Sometimes, it’s in the building and renovating industries, and for others, they continue to get TV opportunities.

And it seems like one of this year’s teams could join one of the most beloved shows on television.

Adelaide mates Robby and Mat have made the other Blockheads, and fans laugh throughout the season, but one of their stunts took the cake this week.

Advertisement

During Tuesday’s episode, the duo asked if they could remove the bedhead they had made, which reminded the judges of a nursing home.

After being given the all-clear by Scott Cam, they decided to give it a final send-off.

Instead of quietly removing it, they invited the others to watch them burn it.

Advertisement

Along with making their friends laugh, the duo won fans over, who want them to join Gogglebox!

“These 2 need to be on Gogglebox or something like that after The Block,” one fan wrote, and others agreed.

Fans want Robby and Mat to join Gogglebox Australia after The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Other viewers also said they want to see them on other reality shows in the future.

Advertisement

“I’m a Celebrity would be better!” another added.

“They’d be hilarious on Travel Guides,” a third said.

We think they’d be a perfect fit on all of those shows!

The Block’s Mitch and Mark have teased they could appear on Travel Guides. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

And it seems like they wouldn’t be the only ones to consider going on the Channel Nine travel show!

This week, The Block favourites Mitch and Mark took to Reddit to answer questions about the show.

Along with sharing renovation tips and show secrets, they were asked which show they’d love to do.

“We’d love to do Travel Guides… it would be so much fun,” they said.

Advertisement

So far, the only crossover we’ve had with Travel Guides and The Block is travellers Kev, Dorian, and Teng working on the renovating juggernaut.