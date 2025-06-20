Kev, Dorian, and Deng make an incredibly hilarious trio on Travel Guides, entertaining us as they trek across the globe.

They have an interesting dynamic and balance each other out in different ways.

There’s Kev, who lives with Type 1 Diabetes, is afraid of spiders, and cannot swim. Then there’s Dorian – he considers himself the cultured member of the group and is afraid of heights.

Teng, on the other hand, loves an adrenaline rush, is always keen to party, and tries any type of food.

Despite their differences, they all come together and bond over their love of travelling, pop culture, video games, and their mothers.

Another thing they have in common? Working for another show on Channel Nine.

Kev, Dorian, and Teng have been a part of Travel Guides for seven years. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Kev, Dorian, and Teng from Travel Guides meet?

The trio met when they worked at Target and happened to apply for Travel Guides by chance.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Dorian explained that they were all at a kebab shop when they saw the ad for the show online.

It caught their attention because it said they could travel for free.

“The three of us were just kind of like, ‘Yeah, that’d be sick’. So next thing we knew, we were sending in an audition tape from Kevin’s bed. And things sort of snowballed from there,” he said.

Three days later, they got a call, and the rest is history.

Dorian, Teng, and Kevin are known for their antics on Travel Guides. (Credit: Instagram)

In their circle, they joke that they are the “three Asian boys”, even though Dorian is Greek, Kev is Chinese, and Teng is Vietnamese.

While they love travelling together, Dorian said his friends had bad habits.

“I think when you’re that close to anyone, you start to realise how gross and annoying they can be. For example, Kevin has a tendency to sort of…well, first of all, he always takes his clothes off the moment he gets into a room,” he said.

“And Teng is just kind of gross in general. He’s got this really annoying eating habit where he smacks his lips really loudly every time he chews.”

When Dorian and Teng went to New York without Dorian, because he had a wedding, they joked that he was their “tiger mum”.

Kev, Dorian, and Teng have worked on The Block in different capacities. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Does Kev from Travel Guides work on The Block?

Away from Travel Guides, the trio has worked on The Block in various capacities.

Kev has worked as a camera assistant on the show and on LEGO Masters. He has also worked as a runner on other projects and events for the network.

“The Block would not exist if it weren’t for these hardworking cameramen,” he joked to 9 Entertainment in 2022.

Now, he works freelance as a camera assistant and in production.

According to his LinkedIn account, Dorian is an associate producer at Channel Nine in Melbourne. Along with starring in Travel Guides, he is a field and associate producer on The Block.

Teng also worked in the audio department for the show, but now manages his own photo booth business.