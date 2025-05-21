The countdown is officially on for the next season of LEGO Masters Australia, which has been themed as LEGO Masters Australia: Grandmasters of the Galaxy.

Fans can expect intergalactic builds, creations inspired by Harry Potter, and even attempts to make LEGO bricks fly.

The good thing is, you don’t have to wait too long, because it starts airing from June 1 at 7pm on Channel Nine and Nine Now.

Hamish Blake and Ryan “Brickman” McNaught will be hosting the show once again.

This year, 10 teams will go head-to-head for the life-changing $100,000 in prize money.

Four teams will represent Australia, and they will be up against six teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden, New Zealand, the USA, and China.

For the first time, teams will compete for the new MAGIC brick, which guarantees the winning team immunity from the next elimination challenge.

So, who exactly will be competing and building in 2025? Find out below.

Henry and Cade won LEGO Masters Australia in 2019 and are returning as contestants in 2025. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who are the contestants on LEGO Masters Australia: Grandmasters of the Galaxy in 2025?

(Credit: Channel Nine ) David and G Australia David and G competed in the 2019 series and came second, so it’s fair to say they’re returning with unfinished business. With David’s background as a workshop mechanical supervisor and G as a mechanical fitter, we are sure to see some incredible builds from them once again. (Credit: Channel Nine ) Trent and Alex Australia Trent and Alex are pairing up for the first time, but this isn’t their competition debut. Trent was originally teamed up with Josh in 2018, and Alex partnered up with Caleb in 2019. Both of them also battled against each other in the 2023 season with these teammates. (Credit: Channel Nine ) Henry and Cade Australia Henry and Cade won the inaugural season of the show in 2019, but can they do it again in 2025? Father of three and tech company director, Henry has a room at home dedicated to LEGO bricks and builds. His builds have also been featured in a variety of publications, and he is a regular exhibitor at the Sydney Brick Show. Cade loves building with his sons and also welcomed a daughter when he was a part of the show. The Brisbane video game designer even had a Guinness World Record for a life-sized caravan made of LEGO, which has since been beaten. (Credit: Channel Nine ) Gabby and Owen Australia They competed against each other in 2021 and 2023, but this time, Gabby and Owen are competing as a team. Owen is a father of one, with another on the way, and has an extensive background as an engineer. Gabby is a mother of two and a therapist and clinical educator who has a keen eye for design. Not only does she love LEGO, she is also skilled in sewing, knitting, and painting. Not only does she love LEGO, she is also skilled in sewing, knitting, and painting. (Credit: Channel Nine ) Nick and Stacey Canada Nick and Stacey initially competed in LEGO Masters USA and were the first Canadians to win the American series. With an engineering background under his belt, Nick is a force to be reckoned with. Stacey’s creativity as an actress, host, and director will come in handy this season. She’s hosted the award-winning live show Cooking with Stacey and the YouTube-turned-TV series The Nerdy Bartender. Not only that, she’s got an online community known as the “Whabammers”, and even hosted her own event called “StaceyCon” in Las Vegas. (Credit: Channel Nine ) Dai and Jiayuan China Dai and Jiayuan finished as runners-up in the second season of LEGO Masters China. As the only female to compete in the series, Dai stood out from the crowd with her intricate designs and experience in the contemporary art industry. Jiayuan loves creating LEGO with his daughter, and even has a studio at home, which houses his creations of Chinese architecture, animals, and spaceships. He even created a book showcasing his models of traditional Chinese buildings, and was a LEGO Master Model Builder at China’s first LEGO Discovery Centre. (Credit: Channel Nine ) Oskari and Aura Finland Oskari and Aura met during the casting process of LEGO Masters Finland and ended up winning the second season. With a keen eye for detail, Oskari is an avid drawer who has even had his work commissioned, and he is also passionate about carpentry. A lover of LEGO and creating unique designs, Aura is currently studying architecture and combines her passion for the fine arts with building. Advertisement (Credit: Channel Nine ) Emily and Sarah New Zealand Both mothers, Emily and Sarah, came second in the first season of the New Zealand instalment of the show. Born and bred Kiwi Sarah has a background in the performing arts and works as a marketing and event coordinator. She is also a yoga and fitness instructor, and she teaches dance to preschoolers. Emily now calls New Zealand home, having moved there from the UK after completing her degree in geology. She now works as a conservator at the Canterbury Museum in Christchurch. (Credit: Channel Nine ) Vidar and Albin Sweden Vidar and Albin competed separately on LEGO Masters Sweden and are coming together in the hopes of winning an Australian season of the show. A keen LEGO builder, Albin is a technical design master’s student and wants to be a certified LEGO designer. He is also passionate about 3D modelling and has competed and placed in the top six of the CAD championships in Sweden. Vidar creates stop-motion builds on his YouTube channel, often spending eight hours a day on his builds. (Credit: Channel Nine ) Nealita and Paul USA This brother and sister duo are ready to tackle the Lego Masters Australia, after they came third on the American version of the show. With a bachelor’s and master’s degree in architecture under his belt, Paul has created some impressive builds. Currently, he’s a social media specialist and is an ambassador of the not-for-profit Pass the Bricks, which collects and redistributes LEGO sets to children. Not only has he taken part in the show, but he’s also been recognised at the Brickworld Chicago LEGO convention. Nealita works in tech at a hospital and worked as a dental assistant. She also teaches others to build LEGO at Milwaukee Recreation.