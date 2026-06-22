The “anti-pill” trend: How I fell victim and what the experts really say

Despite being in my mid-twenties and reasonably well-educated about my own body, I’ve never taken a contraceptive pill, and it’s all because of social media.

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I have to confess… I did fall for the fear-mongering and alarming TikTok videos that often brand modern birth control as something toxic.

And that’s not to say that contraception doesn’t come with its own long list of potential side effects and concerns, but I should have listened to those warnings from a real health professional and not some opinionated influencer on my algorithm.

So, before you assume that the young women in your life are immune to this digital trap, think again. Because it happened to me, and it can easily happen to any woman – no matter her age.

While many women over 50 grew up in a world where conversations about contraception were either awkward, rushed or avoided altogether growing up, today’s younger generations are navigating a whole new world of social media ‘doctors’, online misinformation and endless opinions about ‘the pill’.

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And this is why a supportive conversation about available options matters more than ever. The good news? You don’t need to have all the answers up your sleeve, and no one expects you to.

Sometimes, simply being someone they can talk to can make all the difference.

If a woman in my life – whether it was my own mum or my older sister (who was also misinformed) – had sat me down and explained things clearly with her own nuggets of wisdom, my health journey would have been a lot more different.

Throw in some of your own stories – especially the funny ones – to make her feel comfortable. (Credit: Canva)

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Don’t scare her off with a ‘big talk’

Avoid having an intimidating sit-down ‘talk’ and take advantage of casual settings. Especially ones where you aren’t facing one another directly – such as in the car, or while watching TV.

I sometimes struggle with awkward conversations about my health with my mum.

That’s why the relaxed moments where we’re grabbing coffee and shopping are perfect to slip in a few questions.

The intimacy of facing each other can often feel scary and too vulnerable – even if we want to crack open and pour all our fears and doubts out onto the floor of our local shopping centre.

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So, if you can, keep it casual and judgement-free, and who knows? She might share more of her concerns and invite you into a new part of her life.

Be a safe space in terrifying digital world

It’s easy to slip into protective mum mode, but taking the time to hear your daughter’s concerns can help build trust and keep the conversation open.

With social media full of conflicting information about contraception, body changes and hormones, many young women (me included) are simply trying to figure out what’s true.

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And to tell you the truth, the conversation has become so saturated that it’s honestly exhausting just trying to learn.

Book her an appointment with a women’s health specialist to discuss her options. (Credit: Canva)

Book her a visit with an expert

From scary TikTok stories to wellness influencers warning against birth control, misinformation is EVERYWHERE, and it can really mess with a girl’s head (speaking from experience).

Contraception isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, so what works for some may not work for everyone. There are multiple things to consider when it comes to finding the right fit.

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Having a chat with a GP or women’s health specialist can help cut through the noise, as they can provide specifically tailored and reliable advice.

Consider helping your daughter book a doctor’s appointment or even paying for a specialist appointment.

Tell her about your own experiences

Many older women grew up in households where topics like sex, contraception and periods were rarely discussed openly.

And it might feel uncomfortable breaking that cycle with your child, but it could be the key to her opening up.

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Sharing your own experiences – especially the awkward or funny moments – can help her feel more confident in navigating these conversations.

Why? Well, not only is it a GREAT ice-breaker, it also makes you a relatable character in this often-scary tale women are usually expected to tread alone.

To break down exactly what you and I need to know, I looked to TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Michelle Duncan, who somehow did the unimaginable and made the subject of contraception a lot easier to talk about.

CareClinic Consult with TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Michelle Duncan, Michelton, QLD.

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A new choice for contraceptive care, with TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Michelle Duncan.

I’ve heard some pharmacists can now help with starting, continuing or changing hormonal contraception, like the pill. How does that work?

Specially trained pharmacists can now assess and manage hormonal contraception, including continuing an existing option, or prescribing when starting or making a change.

This is a professional clinical service. We conduct a private consultation in our CareClinic to ensure that the hormonal contraceptive remains, or is, the most safe and appropriate choice for you.

What should I expect during a CareClinic consultation for hormonal contraception?

You’ll meet with a specially trained pharmacist in a private consultation room, where they’ll talk through your medical history, any side effects you may be experiencing and any other medicine you’re currently taking.

They will also complete some routine health checks like measuring your blood pressure and BMI.

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If we identify any factors that need further investigation or specialist care, the pharmacist will talk you through this and arrange a referral for follow-up support.

Does this mean I no longer need to see a GP for my reproductive health?

Not at all. We are part of your healthcare team, not a replacement for your GP.

Your doctor remains the best person for diagnostic care and essential preventive screenings, such as cervical health checks and breast exams.

Our role is to provide an accessible ‘bridge’ – by managing your hormonal contraception prescription or resupply at the pharmacy, we help ensure your coverage isn’t interrupted by busy schedules.

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How do I know if I’m eligible?

Eligibility depends on where you live, as hormonal contraception services are delivered under specific state or territory legislation.

In most cases, the service is suitable for those who are already well-established on their current contraceptive, and pharmacists can also support those looking to start or change their contraception.

Find out what’s available to you by speaking with your local TerryWhite Chemmart team.

For more information, go to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

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