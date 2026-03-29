The expert’s guide to protecting your family this flu season

Winter is coming and with it comes the dreaded flu season. Influenza infections are more serious than the common cold and usually occur from June to September.

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That’s why staying on top of you and your family’s health is especially important in the months leading up.

From getting your annual flu vaccine to staying on top of hydration and nutrition, here are the eight best ways to fight the flu this winter.

Protect the whole family this winter season. (Credit: Supplied)

Wash your hands

Washing hands is a common practice – it’s important to stay extra vigilant with good hygiene during the flu season.

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Washing hands regularly throughout the day with soap and water can truly make a difference.

Stay hydrated

Water is essential for flu prevention and recovery. Electrolytes help your body absorb water more effectively, helping you stay hydrated for longer.

Consider oral electrolyte powders or drink coconut water plus a pinch of sea salt.

Prioritise your wellness and hygiene to avoid getting sick. (Credit: Supplied)

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Keep a clean house

Keep surfaces clean throughout your home, including keyboards, landlines, door handles, remotes and tables.

This helps prevent germs spreading from outside into the household. (Don’t forget your mobile!)

Whether you’ve yet to catch it, or are unknowingly contagious, it’s important to keep your distance from other people to reduce the risk of spreading germs and the flu.

This is especially important for more vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly.

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Eat nutritious meals

A healthy diet of lean protein, healthy fats, legumes, wholegrains and fruits and vegies is essential fuel to keep your body thriving during the cooler season.

Getting vaccinated can protect the whole family. (Credit: Supplied)

Stay home if sick

If you or a family member are experiencing flu symptoms, it’s important to stay home and avoid close contact with others until better.

Wait until you or they are feeling well before returning to work or school. breathe cleaner air

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Improve air quality inside your home by bringing in fresh air from the outdoors (such as opening a window for a few minutes) or using an air purifier.

Cleaner air can help reduce the risk of exposure to viruses.

Get your annual flu shot

The flu is the most common vaccine-preventable disease in Australia, according to HealthDirect.

It’s important to get vaccinated each year as the protection wears off after three to four months.

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Experts recommend getting vaccinated as early as April for full effectiveness.

CareClinic Consult with New Idea and TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Amy Kell, New Lambton, NSW.

How to keep your whole family protected during this flu season: TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Amy Kell, answers your questions…

Getting my kids to the doctor is a struggle at the best of times. Is there an easier way to tick off our winter vaccinations all at once?

We know your to-do list is already a mile long!

One of the biggest advantages of coming to your local TerryWhite Chemmart is we can look after the whole family in one go.

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You can book back-to-back flu vaccinations for yourself, your partner and the kids through the CareClinic, and also ask us about co-administration to tick off any other winter health essentials in one visit!

It’s about making protection as convenient as possible.

Just check with your pharmacist about minimum age requirements for the flu vaccination as they differ state by state.

Why should I get everyone in the household vaccinated?

Think of the flu vaccination as a ‘shield’ for your entire household.

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While you might bounce back, the real goal is protecting the most vulnerable members of your circle – including grandparents, children or those with underlying health conditions.

It’s about keeping the whole community safe.

Also, when you chat with us at the pharmacy, we can quickly check who in your family is eligible for a free vaccination through the National Immunisation Program (NIP).

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My kids hate needles. How can we make it easier for them to get protected?

The truth is no-one loves needles, so of course ‘needle nerves’ are very real for kids!

It can help to discuss the flu vaccination with your kids beforehand, explaining the importance of getting protected, and using positive language like ‘pinch’ instead of ‘pain’ or ‘jab’.

Our pharmacists are trained to make the process as quick and easy as possible.

We use distraction techniques, clear explanations and, most importantly, a gentle touch.

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Plus, in some areas, a needle-free flu vaccine for children and adolescents is now available as a nasal spray!

Ask your local TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist about this when you book your CareClinic vaccination appointment.

For more information, head to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

Visit your local TerryWhite Chemmart for more information. (Credit: TerryWhite Chemmart)

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