The expert’s guide to managing your perimenopause and menopause symptoms

The beginning of perimenopause and menopause symptoms can be a dreaded time, especially when you’re not sure what’s happening to your body.

Challenging symptoms like hot flushes, mood swings and for some women, changes in pelvic and metabolic health can leave you second-guessing yourself.

Move through this transition with confidence, backed by advice from your local pharmacist…

How can I best manage my symptoms?

Often, perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms – think: sleep disruption, hot flushes and mood changes – can be managed by a mix of menopause-friendly supplements and medications and lifestyle changes.

This stage of life can come with challenges, but you’re not alone.

Talking regularly with a trusted healthcare provider or pharmacist can provide you with safe, effective options as your needs change over time.

Is hormone therapy right for me?

Deciding if menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) is right for you involves assessing the severity of your symptoms alongside your individual health history – including potential risks related to breast cancer, heart disease and blood clots.

A shared decision-making conversation with your healthcare provider can clue you up on the benefits, risks and alternatives to the treatment in order to make an empowered choice.

Can I still have sex?

Yes, you can absolutely have sex during and after menopause, with many women continuing to enjoy a healthy, satisfying sex life.

If symptoms like vaginal dryness, discomfort or low libido arise, consider water-based lubricants or vaginal moisturisers.

Open discussions with a healthcare professional, such as your local pharmacist, can also help restore confidence, comfort and desire.

What is the MTick®?

The MTick® is a widely recognised symbol that indicates a product has been reviewed against specific menopause-friendly criteria and certified suitable to support symptoms.

It helps to spot items like skincare and supplements designed with perimenopause and menopause symptoms or needs in mind.

Think of it like a go-to guide to help you shop with trust and confidence.

Daily habits that make a difference, according to TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Tahnee Simpson, Keperra, QLD.

1. How do I know what’s normal during perimenopause and menopause, and when to speak to a healthcare professional?

It’s true there’s a wide range of what’s normal.

In fact, there are 48 symptoms associated with menopause, including some which are lesser known, like tooth decay, dry eyes, flaky nails and joint pain.

If you notice changes that are unusual for you, such as prolonged or heavy bleeding, pain during sex, significant mood shifts, bladder changes or anything that’s persistently affecting quality of life, it’s worth talking to your doctor or pharmacist.

Each experience is different, and support should be personalised.

2. Are there any small changes that I can make to manage symptoms?

During perimenopause and menopause, it’s important to nourish yourself with a balanced diet rich in whole foods, vegetables, lean proteins and calcium-rich dairy (or alternatives), which support energy levels.

Regular exercise – a mix of aerobic, strength, balance and flexibility work – also helps counteract declining estrogen levels to support your bones and muscles.

And finally, rest and stress management play a huge role – a regular sleep routine, breathable bedding (to help with night sweats), and gentle exercise like a walk or stretch can help sleep and mood.

3. Why do these habits matter, even long after my last period?

Perimenopause and menopause aren’t just about hot flushes or irregular periods.

As estrogen declines, bone density can drop, body shape and metabolism can change and risk for heart disease and osteoporosis can increase.

By adopting healthy habits, you’re investing in your long-term health – maintaining strength, mobility and energy.

4. What should I buy when shopping for relief?

It allows you to shop with confidence, highlighting items which have been assessed to help support one or more of the 48 signs of menopause.

