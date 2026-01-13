The expert’s guide to setting health goals – and actually sticking to them!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Ever wondered why you’ve struggled sticking to a goal, only for it to be forgotten by week two of January? Most health plans fail because they’re not customised to you.

Your lifestyle, energy, and preferences are unique, so your routine should be too!

When you personalise your approach, health goals can stick because they’re built around you, your physiology, medications, lifestyle, and your priorities.

Personalisation isn’t a luxury, it’s the foundation of real, lasting change.

And your pharmacist is one of the most accessible experts to help guide you there.

1. Understand Your Health Starting Point

Chat to your pharmacist about your needs. (Image: supplied)

Before jumping into a new routine, it’s important to know where your body currently stands.

Whether it’s improving sleep or managing a long-term condition, your pharmacist can guide you towards goals that directly support those priorities. and move you to health.

2. Match your schedule

Tune your goals to your preferences. (Image: supplied)

Life rhythm affects health outcomes. Don’t force early workouts if you’re a night owl. Go with what feels right for you.

3. Fit your lifestyle

Adjust your habits to fit into your daily life. (Image: supplied)

Build habits that can be tailored around your daily routine – whether it’s work, family, or travel.

4. Choose movement you can enjoy

Incorporating your interests into exercise can help you stay focused. (Image: supplied)

You’ll repeat what feels like fun. Consider Zumba or puppy Pilates!

5. Honour your tastes

Nutritious meals don’t have to compromise flavour! (Image: supplied)

It’s easier to stick to a goal when you can incorporate healthy meals and routines you genuinely like.

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Salma Abou Abdallah, Woodcroft, SA. (Image: TerryWhite Chemmart, New Idea)

Setting health goals in the new year can be made simpler with the right help.

I want to feel healthier this year. Where do I start?

Whether you have specific goals like quitting smoking or losing weight, or you just want to feel your best self, your TerryWhite Chemmart pharmacist can help.

We’re much more than medication experts – we’re your accessible partners in health who can offer a range of services and health checks in the privacy of a CareClinic room.

I feel like I’ve tried everything to lose weight. Can my pharmacist really help?

Absolutely. Weight loss is different for everyone, so having someone by your side to guide you on the best options can be a game changer.

You can ask your pharmacist about medical weight loss and the TerryWhite Chemmart Weight Care Program to help track your progress and stay motivated.

Maybe you just need some advice on nutrition, meal-replacement shakes and lifestyle changes, or you might need a medication review to check if anything is impacting your weight.

We’re here to answer your questions.

What can you do to help me quit smoking?

Remember, it’s never too late to quit.

Quitting smoking brings multiple wins – better cardiovascular health, improved lung function, better skin tone and more energy for the year ahead.

Your TerryWhite Chemmart pharmacist can tailor a nicotine cessation plan to suit your lifestyle, including nicotine-replacement therapies and certain medications, where appropriate.

Plus, they’re great motivators! Regular check-ins can boost your success rate.

Are these services all available at the CareClinic?

They sure are! You can also get up to date with your vaccinations, book a general health check, and much more.

The TerryWhite Chemmart CareClinic is made for health concerns that need a little extra care, today.

We know sometimes discussions about your health aren’t suited for a busy pharmacy.

That’s why our CareClinic rooms are private spaces for you and your pharmacist to have a confidential chat without having to wait for an appointment.

For more information, go to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

