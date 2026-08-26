Sceptic to believer? How my dead grandfather gave me life advice through a zoom call

It’s four in the afternoon on a Monday, and I’m working from home as normal. But instead of my usual work, I’m sitting in a virtual waiting room, fidgeting with the hem of my sleeve while I wait for a psychic medium to join a zoom call.

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But according to a lengthy email thread and a quick google stalk, Jessica Lynne isn’t just any psychic you can see for $20 on the fly.

She’s a psychic medium worshipped by stars near and far, such as Home and Away alum Tammin Tursok, and is booked out for the remainder of 2026.

A medium, for those wondering, is a psychic who supposedly connects people with loved ones who have passed to relay messages from the beyond. And before you ask… no, I’m not a believer. At least, I think I’m not?

Before I can ponder myself into an existential crisis, Jessica’s smile suddenly illuminates my laptop screen. A neon sign above her head reads: “I talk to dead people.”

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Her smile is warm and her energy is bursting with life (ironic, yes), and there’s something magnetic about her voice that speaks like a siren call. So, naturally, I do my best to resist.

The sought-after psychic medium is booked out for the year. (Credit: Instagram/The Morning Show)

It begins with silence, and a self-proclaimed craftsman

After the usual pleasantries, she explains how the session will start. She’ll take a few minutes to meditate and ‘connect’ to the energy of someone who has passed and wants to speak to me.

Jessica asks if there’s anyone I’d like to connect to, but my skeptical self refuses to give more information than necessary.

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Besides, I don’t have anyone specific I want to speak to. Though I do wonder if she’ll mention a friend of mine who had passed a few years earlier.

Other than him, I haven’t lost anyone since I was a child.

Jessica closes her eyes for two minutes, and the silence is deafening. I can’t help but stifle a giggle as it escapes my lips – I often laugh when I’m nervous.

There’s a man who wants to speak with me. He calls himself a ‘craftsman’, which she finds odd since no one has ever said that to her before.

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She describes him as a loyal, family-oriented man, who had a knack for building and growing things. He also shows her images of farmland, which immediately reminds me of my grandfather from my dad’s side. I stay quiet.

“In terms of your mum’s dad, this is where I’m feeling a little bit more pulled,” she tells me, and my heart sinks a little.

All my grandparents have passed, the last being both my grandmothers when I was 11 years old. The one I knew the least about was my mother’s father, who had passed when she was a child.

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I have this gut feeling that, if any of this is real, then Jessica might be thinking of my fraternal grandfather. All the signs are there, despite her being ‘pulled’ to someone else.

Jessica says he grew all sorts of fruit trees and plants to provide the family with abundant nourishment.

“He always wanted to give his family a place… to be able to live off the land,” she explains.

Later, when I question my dad, he simply smiles. His father had planted apricots, oranges, pomegranate, 60 palm trees, and even trees lining the borders.

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Jessica says the trees on the border were to “protect the land”, which according to my dad is also true.

Jessica recalled visions of fruit and palm trees, and thriving farmland – turns out she was spot on. (Credit: Belad Al-karkhey)

Words of wisdom from beyond the veil

Whether or not I believe what Jessica is telling me, the thought of my grandfather watching over me is comforting.

His first message feels almost bittersweet. He reminds me (supposedly) to slow down and enjoy the simple things in life, to be “amongst the trees” as Jessica calls it.

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According to him (and her), I’m too caught up in the noise of work, aspirations, and planning for later down the track.

The last time my grandfather saw me, I could barely walk. Now, I’m a twenty-something journalist in an industry that never sleeps.

And truthfully, I have forgotten how to exist in the present.

Though I don’t need a psychic to tell me that, it’s nice to hear it from someone other than my (living) family.

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“Sometimes you need to remind yourself that you’re allowed to just be you, outside of (everything),” Jessica shares.

“You’ll get more opportunities by taking a breather than you will going full steam ahead.”

And despite my overthinking tendencies and high cortisol levels, my grandfather’s best advice is to ground myself through nature. To “be a sponge”, as Jessica puts eloquently.

I’m not planning to get lost in the rainforest any time soon (despite my grandfather’s insistence), but I’m still in need of a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. Perhaps a weekend in Orange, NSW? Or regional Queensland?

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The last time my grandfather saw me, I could barely walk. Now, I’m a twenty-something journalist in an industry that never sleeps. (Credit: Belad Al-karkhey)

The future is looking bright, if I play my cards right

It’s no secret that being a lifestyle content producer is exactly what younger me envisioned for my future (now present). Now that I’m living out my dream career in my 20s, there’s a nervous yet eager anticipation for what the universe still has in store for me.

It seems as if Jessica can read my mind: “If you remember that 10-year-old you who thought that you would never be where you are now, can you imagine how much bigger your dreams can be now that you know what’s possible?”

But in order to continue growing, she advises me (via late grandfather) that I must continue being open to everything that’s coming my way. And to take some vacation days.

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As for what my future holds? Big things, Jessica tells me – both in my career and in my personal life (fingers crossed).

She predicts that I’ll have two kids with my partner (who she says I’m in a great place with energetically – though I knew that already!) and at least one of them by the time I’m 33 years old. I’m giving her “boy energy”, but at only 26 years of age, we’ll just have to wait and see!

Comforting words still resonate, no matter who speaks them

There’s a sense of comfort after the psychic medium reading that lingers almost as if I were leaving a therapy session.

Going into this experience, I thought the story would be about whether or not I believe in psychic mediums. But in a post-Jessica world, I now see that the purpose is far greater than that.

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Sometimes, we don’t realise what we need to hear, until it comes from the lips of a stranger. There’s something also bittersweet about the closure it can bring from losing a loved one.

Being the youngest means I never got to form a relationship with my grandparents the way my siblings did. And I’ve always quietly mourned that strange loss in my own personal way.

I miss someone I’ve never truly known. Whether or not Jessica actually connected to my grandfather, her words offer me peace. No matter what, I am still surrounded by his love.

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