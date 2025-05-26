Being human is not the easiest rodeo in the world. It’s beautiful and cathartic, but it can also feel overwhelming and frustrating at times. Feeling lost is the new pink! That’s why self-help books are the greatest sidekicks to keep by your side in this messy journey we call life, besides your furry friends, of course.
From the epic highs and lows of love and relationships to the unspoken grief of loss and new beginnings, we all know that life can get tricky.
To help you along the way, we’ve rounded up the 6 best books that make sense of the world in their own way.
The best self-help books of 2025
01
The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins
$18 (paperback) at amazon.com.au
Best if you’re: a people pleaser
Do you fall into the habit of letting people and things take power of you? With over 4 million copies sold worldwide, this book has served as a life-altering tool for people wanting to stop wasting energy on things out of their control. With just two simple words to live by – ‘let them’ – Mel guides you through the often overwhelming and difficult journey of reclaiming your power.
02
Best if you’re: lacking discipline
As the saying goes, ‘think global, act local’! James takes that meaning to new heights with a book’s worth of minuscule changes and simple life hacks that can lead you to a better life. Stories of successful CEO’s and world leaders are woven into the pages to inspire, encourage, and remind you that change is possible at any time and place.
03
Beyond Anxiety by Martha Beck
$34.99 at qbd.com.au
Best if you’re: struggling with anxiety
Overcome your anxiety with the power of creativity, with the help of life coach and sociologist Martha Beck! This book is not just about reducing anxiety in the moment, but in every moment after as well. It’s about unlocking sustainable wellness through the under-utilised part of our brains, and not the analytical part, which can oftentimes be a trigger. As the synopsis reads, “we cannot logic our way to relief”.
04
The Cicada House by Ella Ward
$32.99 at qbd.com.au
Best if you’re: feeling lost
Although a fictional story about a fictional character, the protagonist Caitlin feels all too familiar. She carries the burden of the all-too-real trials and tribulations of life as a woman reaching her mid-years. While not technically a self-help book, the force of fiction can be just as powerful. Hold Caitlin’s hand as she rediscovers herself in a very human journey through loss, heartache, sex, and the sense of coming home.
05
Stop Overthinking by Nick Trenton
$18.41 (paperback) at amazon.com.au
Best if you’re: overthinking and are overstressed
A gem boasting 23 powerful techniques designed to relieve your stress, stop negative spirals, declutter your mind, and help you focus on the present. This book is the key to breaking free from your internal thought-prison. Stop agonising over both the past and present and take back the reins of your life!
Best if you’re: struggling with traumatic stress
Understand how trauma affects both the brain and the body, and how to heal yourself from the lingering stress. With the help of a leading trauma expert, it’s time to regain a sense of control in your life. Overcome the past, so you can live in the present and look forward to the future.
