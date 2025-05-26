Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Being human is not the easiest rodeo in the world. It’s beautiful and cathartic, but it can also feel overwhelming and frustrating at times. Feeling lost is the new pink! That’s why self-help books are the greatest sidekicks to keep by your side in this messy journey we call life, besides your furry friends, of course.

From the epic highs and lows of love and relationships to the unspoken grief of loss and new beginnings, we all know that life can get tricky.

To help you along the way, we’ve rounded up the 6 best books that make sense of the world in their own way.

The best self-help books of 2025

05 Stop Overthinking by Nick Trenton $18.41 (paperback) at amazon.com.au Best if you’re: overthinking and are overstressed A gem boasting 23 powerful techniques designed to relieve your stress, stop negative spirals, declutter your mind, and help you focus on the present. This book is the key to breaking free from your internal thought-prison. Stop agonising over both the past and present and take back the reins of your life!

06 The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel Van Der Kolk $24.99 at qbd.com.au Best if you’re: struggling with traumatic stress Understand how trauma affects both the brain and the body, and how to heal yourself from the lingering stress. With the help of a leading trauma expert, it’s time to regain a sense of control in your life. Overcome the past, so you can live in the present and look forward to the future.

