There’s only so many times we can have the same dishes on the rotation before we just need something new!
If you’re scrambling for dinner ideas, though, then check out these ultimate cookbooks to impress not only yourself but the whole family. From fuss-free dishes to comfort classics, we’ve got something for everyone.
The 10 best dinner cookbooks to shop for in 2025
01
Best for: Fuss-free meals
Back with her second cookbook, the queen of easy meals is ready to serve you some of her best! From one pan dishes to slow cookers and tray bakes, she’s got dinner sorted for the whole family with little hassle.
02
Best for: Variety of dishes
Packed with fan favourites and brand-new recipes, the iconic Nagi is cooking up more than 150 dinner recipes ready for you to twirl, slurp, and enjoy. As long as you follow her, you’re guaranteed to perfect any delicious dinner from the get-go!
03
My Mediterranean Life by Sarah Di Lorenzo
$29.98 (down from $49.99) at amazon.com.au
Best for: Mediterranean dishes
Known for her nutritional dishes, Sarah Di Lorenzo shares a little slice of heaven with recipes from the Mediterranean. A healthy life never tasted so good!
04
Simply Jamie by Jamie Oliver
$35.00 at target.com.au
Best for: Simple pleasures
It’s simply Jamie, need we say more? This cookbook is perfect for anyone looking to elevate the staple dishes with that Oliver twist we all know and love.
05
Best for: Slow cookers
Slow cooker meals are the ultimate way to get a tasty dinner sorted while you go about your day! This collection from our sister publication is the perfect addition to any kitchen.
06
Mob 6: Tasty 6-ingredient Meals by Mob
$20.89 (down from $65.00) at amazon.com.au
Best for: 6 ingredients
Forget about all those complicated dishes with too many ingredients. This Mob cookbook teaches you how to make the most of what you’ve got with just six ingredients for a flavourful meal!
Best for: Leftover peas
It’s time to get that long-forgotten bag of frozen peas out of the freezer and into one of these incredible dishes that are perfect for any table spread!
08
In Praise of Veg: A Modern Kitchen Companion by Alice Zaslavsky
$35.00 (down from $65.00) at amazon.com.au
Best for: Vegetarian dishes
Tired of having the same old meat on the dinner table? Or maybe you’re just looking to elevate your vegetables. This iconic book by Alice has been praised for making the odd vegetable into the star of the meal!
09
Quick & Delicious: 100 recipes in 30 minutes or less by Gordon Ramsay
$42.25 (down from $55.00) at amazon.com.au
Best for: Quick Dinners
No one knows quick and delicious dishes quite like the king of the kitchen! Every kitchen needs a Gordon Ramsay cookbook, and this might be the one for you.
10
Classic by Julie Goodwin
$29.73 (down from $39.99) at amazon.com.au
Best for: The classic comforts
Classic dishes from a classic household name, what better way to end this list? Julie’s recipes are timeless for a reason, with plenty of flavour that’s perfect for any time and any place!