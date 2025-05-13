  •  
Out of dinner ideas? Check out these 10 best dinner cookbooks for inspiration

Get first-hand tips from the cooking gurus!
An assortment of veggies around notebook

There’s only so many times we can have the same dishes on the rotation before we just need something new!

If you’re scrambling for dinner ideas, though, then check out these ultimate cookbooks to impress not only yourself but the whole family. From fuss-free dishes to comfort classics, we’ve got something for everyone.

The 10 best dinner cookbooks to shop for in 2025

Easy dinner queen by Steph De Sousa

Easy Dinner Queen by Steph De Sousa  

$15.00 at target.com.au

Best for: Fuss-free meals

Back with her second cookbook, the queen of easy meals is ready to serve you some of her best! From one pan dishes to slow cookers and tray bakes, she’s got dinner sorted for the whole family with little hassle.

Reciptin Eats: Dinner by Nagi Maehashi

Recipetin Eats: Dinner by Nagi Maehashi 

$24.00 at target.com.au

Best for: Variety of dishes

Packed with fan favourites and brand-new recipes, the iconic Nagi is cooking up more than 150 dinner recipes ready for you to twirl, slurp, and enjoy. As long as you follow her, you’re guaranteed to perfect any delicious dinner from the get-go!

My Mediterranean life by Sarah Di Lorenzo

My Mediterranean Life by Sarah Di Lorenzo 

$29.98 (down from $49.99) at amazon.com.au

Best for: Mediterranean dishes

Known for her nutritional dishes, Sarah Di Lorenzo shares a little slice of heaven with recipes from the Mediterranean. A healthy life never tasted so good!

Simply Jamie by Jamie Oliver

Simply Jamie by Jamie Oliver 

$35.00 at target.com.au

Best for: Simple pleasures

It’s simply Jamie, need we say more? This cookbook is perfect for anyone looking to elevate the staple dishes with that Oliver twist we all know and love.

Slow cooker: the complete collection by the Australian Women's Weekly

Slow Cooker: The Complete Collection by The Australian Women’s Weekly 

$39.99 at aremediabooks.com.au

Best for: Slow cookers

Slow cooker meals are the ultimate way to get a tasty dinner sorted while you go about your day! This collection from our sister publication is the perfect addition to any kitchen.

Mob 6 by Mob

Mob 6: Tasty 6-ingredient Meals by Mob 

$20.89 (down from $65.00) at amazon.com.au

Best for: 6 ingredients

Forget about all those complicated dishes with too many ingredients. This Mob cookbook teaches you how to make the most of what you’ve got with just six ingredients for a flavourful meal!

The frozen peas cookbook by Samuel Goldsmith

The Frozen Peas cookbook by Samuel Goldsmith 

$39.99 at amazon.com.au

Best for: Leftover peas

It’s time to get that long-forgotten bag of frozen peas out of the freezer and into one of these incredible dishes that are perfect for any table spread!

In praise of veg by Alice Zaslavsky

In Praise of Veg: A Modern Kitchen Companion by Alice Zaslavsky 

$35.00 (down from $65.00) at amazon.com.au

Best for: Vegetarian dishes

Tired of having the same old meat on the dinner table? Or maybe you’re just looking to elevate your vegetables. This iconic book by Alice has been praised for making the odd vegetable into the star of the meal!

Quick and delicious by Gordon Ramsay

Quick & Delicious: 100 recipes in 30 minutes or less by Gordon Ramsay 

$42.25 (down from $55.00) at amazon.com.au

Best for: Quick Dinners

No one knows quick and delicious dishes quite like the king of the kitchen! Every kitchen needs a Gordon Ramsay cookbook, and this might be the one for you.

Classic by Julie Goodwin

Classic by Julie Goodwin 

$29.73 (down from $39.99) at amazon.com.au

Best for: The classic comforts

Classic dishes from a classic household name, what better way to end this list? Julie’s recipes are timeless for a reason, with plenty of flavour that’s perfect for any time and any place!

Belad Al-Karkhey Lifestyle Writer

