Romeo Beckham makes feelings clear as Brooklyn snubs family in Paris

Romeo Beckham has thrown his support behind his mother, Victoria, after Brooklyn’s latest snub has sparked controversy.

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Brooklyn, 27, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, raised eyebrows when they attended Paris Fashion Week, but failed to show up for Victoria’s runway show.

While proud husband, David, and children, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, along with Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull and Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel were front and centre to cheer Victoria on, Brooklyn and Nicola, 31, opted for a dinner date elsewhere.

Now, Romeo has made his feelings crystal clear.

Romeo Beckham has made his feelings clear after Brooklyn snubbed their family in Paris. (Credit: Getty)

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In a video shared on Instagram from the show, the aspiring footballer proudly praised his mother’s achievements and spoke warmly about his family attending.

“We are very excited for her show. We are very proud. I’m very excited; let’s see what she’s been cooking up,” he said with a smile.

His younger siblings, Cruz and Harper, also shared sweet words of encouragement for Victoria as they arrived at the event, presenting a united front.

Their public display of support has only highlighted the growing distance between Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckham family amid their ongoing estrangement.

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Brooklyn’s decision to remain in Paris but skip Victoria’s show has led to frustrations in the family, with some insiders questioning his motives.

“Victoria and David were mildly annoyed and think it’s kind of sad that Brooklyn and Nicola keep riding their coattails,” an insider told us.

“Everyone important knows what they’re doing, and it’s only going to work against them in the end.”

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Despite his wife’s billionaire background, insiders claim that Brooklyn and Nicole are still trying to benefit from the Beckham name in celebrity circles.

“David and Victoria have turned the page on Brooklyn and Nicola – it’s gone way too far, and no one can see any way back to reconciliation. It’s something they have in common with William and Kate,” our insider continues.

The entire Beckham clan attended Victoria’s show, but Brooklyn skipped the event. (Credit: Instagram)

“Their teams keep tabs on Brooklyn and Nicola so they knew they would be in Paris.

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“Their default position is ‘the high road’ so any time they’re in the same cities, the Beckhams lawyers will automatically send a polite invitation to Brooklyn’s lawyer for the family to meet up, knowing full well it will be ignored.

“Even though they feel it’s at a point of no return, they’re not going to be the ones accused of shutting the door.”

With Brooklyn’s snub reigniting tensions, hopes of a Beckham reunion seem more distant than ever.

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