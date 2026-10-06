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Romeo Beckham makes feelings clear as Brooklyn snubs family in Paris

They're further apart than ever.
kate dennett
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Romeo Beckham has thrown his support behind his mother, Victoria, after Brooklyn’s latest snub has sparked controversy.

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Brooklyn, 27, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, raised eyebrows when they attended Paris Fashion Week, but failed to show up for Victoria’s runway show.

While proud husband, David, and children, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, along with Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull and Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel were front and centre to cheer Victoria on, Brooklyn and Nicola, 31, opted for a dinner date elsewhere.

Now, Romeo has made his feelings crystal clear.

Romeo Beckham Brooklyn Beckham
Romeo Beckham has made his feelings clear after Brooklyn snubbed their family in Paris. (Credit: Getty)
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In a video shared on Instagram from the show, the aspiring footballer proudly praised his mother’s achievements and spoke warmly about his family attending.

“We are very excited for her show. We are very proud. I’m very excited; let’s see what she’s been cooking up,” he said with a smile.

His younger siblings, Cruz and Harper, also shared sweet words of encouragement for Victoria as they arrived at the event, presenting a united front.

Their public display of support has only highlighted the growing distance between Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckham family amid their ongoing estrangement.

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Brooklyn’s decision to remain in Paris but skip Victoria’s show has led to frustrations in the family, with some insiders questioning his motives.

“Victoria and David were mildly annoyed and think it’s kind of sad that Brooklyn and Nicola keep riding their coattails,” an insider told us.

“Everyone important knows what they’re doing, and it’s only going to work against them in the end.”

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Despite his wife’s billionaire background, insiders claim that Brooklyn and Nicole are still trying to benefit from the Beckham name in celebrity circles.

“David and Victoria have turned the page on Brooklyn and Nicola – it’s gone way too far, and no one can see any way back to reconciliation. It’s something they have in common with William and Kate,” our insider continues.

David Victoria Beckham Cruz Romeo
The entire Beckham clan attended Victoria’s show, but Brooklyn skipped the event. (Credit: Instagram)

“Their teams keep tabs on Brooklyn and Nicola so they knew they would be in Paris.

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“Their default position is ‘the high road’ so any time they’re in the same cities, the Beckhams lawyers will automatically send a polite invitation to Brooklyn’s lawyer for the family to meet up, knowing full well it will be ignored.

“Even though they feel it’s at a point of no return, they’re not going to be the ones accused of shutting the door.”

With Brooklyn’s snub reigniting tensions, hopes of a Beckham reunion seem more distant than ever.

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kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

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