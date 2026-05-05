Victoria Beckham’s fashion snub! Son Romeo takes her place at 2026 Met Gala

Romeo Beckham raised eyebrows when he took to the Met Gala 2026 carpet instead of his parents, David and Victoria, amidst the family’s feud with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

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His debut is a surprise to many, considering his parents, David and Victoria, have not attended the fashion event for 12 years.

His attendance also came as a shock, given that Victoria has designed ensembles for the fundraiser in the past.

Romeo’s Met Gala debut was unexpected. (Credit: Getty)

The event, which was held on the first Monday of May, came two days after David’s 51st birthday, which Brooklyn snubbed for a second year in a row.

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Before Romeo went to the event, it was anticipated that he would have an awkward run-in with his older brother, who had previously attended with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Both brothers were in New York days prior.

David and Victoria have not gone to the Met Gala since 2014 (pictured above). (Credit: Getty)

However, it was not meant to be, and the model and soccer player represented the family alone.

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For his first moment on the famous carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 23-year-old represented the Burberry fashion house.

He climbed the steps with model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and the brand’s Chief Creative Officer, Daniel Lee.

His history with the British fashion house runs deep – he made his modelling debut with them in 2013 for their spring/summer 2013 campaign with Cara Delevingne and Edie Campbell.

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Romeo posed on the carpet alongside Rosie-Huntington Whiteley. (Credit: Getty)

“My first Met is a special moment for me, so I’ll be taking it all in and appreciating every detail,” he told Vogue.

“I’ll always have football highlights on while I’m getting ready, then switch over to music to set the tone for the evening.”

He also revealed that his look featured a double-breasted suit he already owned, which was customised with leather detailing for the occasion.

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