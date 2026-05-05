Nicole Kidman’s secret message about love with her Met Gala dress after Keith Urban split

Is Nicole Kidman trying to tell us something?

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From the moment the Oscar-winning actress hit the famous steps at the Met Gala on Monday night, her look had everyone talking.

As a co-chair, all eyes were on Nicole, 58, at the event, who wore a custom Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy — a breathtaking deep red sequinned creation trimmed with feathers at the hips and cuffs, requiring 800 hours of work by Chanel’s atelier.

Styled by Jason Bolden, her look was equal parts Old Hollywood glamour and pure power dressing.

But it was her words about why she chose the stunning red dress that have left fans reading between the lines.

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Was Nicole trying to send a message by choosing the stunning red dress for the event? (Credit: Getty Images)

“I wanted something red because I wanted to embrace the way red has been used in art through the years,” she told Vogue on the steps.

“And I feel it’s a strong symbol for love. For passionate love, vitality, for power, and motherhood.”

It was a telling comment from a woman who finalised her divorce from Keith Urban in 2024 after 18 years of marriage.

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Draw your own conclusions, but it sounds to us as though Nicole is reclaiming her power, and could even be ready to start dating again.

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban made her Met Gala debut with her mum, Nicole. (Credit: Getty Images)

By her side for the evening was her 17-year-old daughter Sunday Rose — making her Met Gala debut in custom Dior, complete with a floral pink gown and feathered flourishes.

The Met Gala typically enforces a strict 18-and-over rule, but an exception was made for Sunday, who has already walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week for Dior.

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Looking at her daughter on the carpet, Nicole added warmly: “And I have a springtime blossoming girl here.”

Sunday herself was equally poetic about the moment. “I wanted to symbolise something blooming,” she said.

“It’s my first Met.”

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Hairstylist Adir Abergel, who created both their looks for the evening, described it as “incredibly special.”

He said he wanted “the hair to serve as that quiet, unspoken thread that connects them — woven through femininity, strength, and artistry while still allowing each of their individual expressions to shine.”

Whatever message Nicole was sending on Monday night, she sent it beautifully.

Nicole’s Met Gala appearance comes just days after her ex Keith broke his silence exclusively to New Idea in his first statement since their divorce.

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Nicole is stepping into her power after her divorce from Keith. (Credit: Getty Images)

Keith spoke out after rumours of an estrangement from his family swirled following his split from Nicole.

The singer, 58, hasn’t been seen publicly with his daughters, Sunday and Faith, 15, for more than 100 days since his separation from Nicole.

His eldest daughter, Sunday, then failed to mention him in an interview, and New Idea then discovered that she wasn’t following him on social media.

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When approached for comment about the apparent social media slight, Keith exclusively told New Idea in a statement via his team, “Family is private,” in his first public comment since his split from Nicole.

In a shock turnaround, just days later, Sunday Rose issued a surprising olive branch and re-followed her dad on Instagram.