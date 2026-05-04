The non-negotiable rule Nicole Kidman set for Sunday Rose’s Met Gala debut

NEED TO KNOW Nicole Kidman brought her 17-year-old daughter Sunday Rose as her date to the 2026 Met Gala .

as her date to the . The teenager was granted a special exception to the event’s strict 18-and-over policy, likely helped by Nicole’s role as co-chair .

to the event’s strict 18-and-over policy, likely helped by . Sunday wore a custom Dior gown , continuing her growing relationship with the fashion house after walking in their Paris Fashion Week show.

, continuing her growing relationship with the fashion house after walking in their show. Despite the glamorous night, there was one condition Nicole enforced for her teen.

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The Met Gala might be fashion’s biggest night, but that’s no excuse for skipping school on Nicole Kidman’s watch!

The Hollywood actress, who is co-chairing the event, brought her daughter Sunday Rose, 17, as her date.

There was just one strict condition – the teenager isn’t allowed to skip class tomorrow.

“She’s been so calm through the whole thing; she has to go to school tomorrow morning,” Nicole told Vogue on the red carpet.

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Sunday Rose stood beside her, laughing along saying, “I have to go to school tomorrow!”

Nicole revealed it would be an early alarm for her daughter following the glam night.

Sunday Rose Kidman has made her Met Gala debut with her mother, Nicole. (Credit: Getty)

“She’ll be in school by 8am, keeping it real!” Nicole laughed.

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Some may be wondering how Sunday Rose nabbed an invite to the prestigious event – as it usually has a strict adults only, over 18 policy.

We hear the rules were bent for the model to attend – and think she could be the luckiest school girl in the world.

And she wasn’t the only under-18 allowed to attend, as Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy also attended with her mum, who was co-chairing.

This year, mum Nicole is one of the co-chairs assisting the editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour in overseeing the event.

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“This is the third time I’ve co-chaired [the Met Gala], but to do it now… I’m so, so happy,” Nicole previously told the Las Culturistas podcast. “And my daughter Sunday will be coming. She loves fashion.”

Sunday Rose has been making quite the splash in the fashion scene – stepping into the spotlight in October 2025 when she walked in Dior’s Paris Fashion Week presentation.

And it seems she’s been loyal to the brand, wearing a custom Dior in which she said her look was inspired by something “blooming”, to go alongside this year’s Met Gala theme ‘Costume Art’.

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As for mum Nicole, she’s flaunting a custom Chanel dress, and told Vogue she chose red to reflect how red has been previously used in art.

Nicole Kidman working her angles for the cameras! (Credit: Getty Images).

Is Sunday Rose Kidman Urban a model?

Sunday started modelling in October 2024, appearing in Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Her next runway stint happened in March the next year, when she walked for the same brand.

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Switching things up she was then selected as a model for Dior’s spring/sumer 2026 collection in October 2025.

Sunday Rose in Dior for Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Shutterstock)

“I’m still in high school, so whenever I’m walking down the hallway, I feel like I’m strutting down to math class,” she told Vogue in March, adding “everybody will tell me — they’ll be like, ‘I see you’re doing your runway walk”.

As for what Sunday has her eyes set on after she graduates high school, the model has expressed interest in following her mum Nicole’s footsteps to work in film.

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“Filmmaking has actually been my dream career since I was five, so I hope I’m able to study that in college,” she told Nylon.