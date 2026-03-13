EXCLUSIVE: The 2026 Met Gala rule Anna Wintour is breaking for co-chair Nicole Kidman

NEED TO KNOW Nicole Kidman will co-host the 2026 Met Gala alongside Anna Wintour , Beyoncé, and Venus Williams on May 4.

Every year on the first Monday in May, the fashion and entertainment worlds converge for one of the most coveted invitations – the Met Gala.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the glamorous fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute has long been known as the ultimate status symbol – a night where celebrities, designers, and cultural heavyweights compete for one of the most exclusive seats in the room.

With a tightly curated guest list overseen by Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, scoring an invite is no easy feat. Even A-list stars can spend years waiting for their moment on the famous steps.

This year, Nicole Kidman is serving as one of the 2026 Met Gala co-hosts alongside chair Anna as well as Beyoncé and Venus Williams.

In a new interview, the Scarpetta actress, 58, let slip that she will be bringing her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, as her guest.

The announcement has shocked many fashion watchers, given the strict age restriction that surrounds the Met Gala.

“This is the third time I’ve co-chaired [the Met Gala], but to do it now… I’m so, so happy,” Nicole told the Las Culturistas podcast. “And my daughter Sunday will be coming. She loves fashion.”

Sunday (left) will attend the 2026 Met Gala with Nicole – but younger sister Faith will have to stay home! (Credit: Getty)

What is the 2026 Met Gala age rule?

Since 2018, the Met Gala has maintained a firm 18-and-over policy. At the time, organisers said the rule was introduced because the late-night event was not considered appropriate for younger guests.

Sunday does not turn 18 until July, two months after the 2026 Met Gala will have taken place.

However, given Nicole’s prominent role at this year’s event, some are wondering if Anna was willing to relax the rules so that up-and-coming model Sunday can attend.

Nicole has previously co-hosted the Met Gala in 2003 and 2005. She has been a guest numerous other times. The actress is also a devoted supporter of Anna and shares a close friendship with her.

“Anna is iconic and a genius,” Nicole said during the same Las Culturistas podcast interview.

“We need Anna. Anna has created so many people’s careers. She’s a massive supporter of art, fashion, and women. I mean, she’s extraordinary.”

The 2026 Met Gala will be Nicole’s third as co-host. She previously held the position in 2003 and 2005. (Credit: Getty)

What is the 2026 Met Gala theme?

In September, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced “Costume Art” as the theme of its spring exhibition.

The 2026 Met Gala’s dress code will be “Fashion is Art”. According to Vogue, attendees will be encouraged to “consider the many ways that designers use the body as their blank canvas”.

The 2026 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 4 this year.

Nicole is close friends with Anna Wintour, who is overseeing the 2026 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

Which designer will Sunday Rose wear to the 2026 Met Gala?

If Sunday does end up attending the 2026 Met Gala with her mum, she would be among the youngest guests to appear at the Met Gala in recent years. Her presence will undoubtedly draw attention on a night already known for its viral fashion moments.

While Nicole didn’t share any other details, sources are speculating that Sunday could wear Dior Haute Couture.

The teen regularly walks the runway for the luxurious French fashion house and has developed a friendship with the brand’s newly appointed designer, Jonathan Anderson.

Sunday is close friends with Dior designer Jonathan Anderson, and regularly walks his runways. (Credit: Instagram, Getty)

“When I first met him, I just remember thinking how cool and creative he was,” Sunday says in the new March issue of our sister publication ELLE Australia.

“It’s truly the most special privilege to be able to work and spend time with him. He deserves all the admiration he receives.”

Meanwhile, it’s believed that Nicole will be decked out in Chanel couture.

She was named a Chanel Ambassador in October 2025, not long after she separated from her ex-husband, Keith Urban.

