Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose breaks silence on parents divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, has stepped out at Paris Fashion Week following the news of her parents’ separation.

The 17-year-old strutted her stuff on the runway at the Dior fashion show on Wednesday, sporting a stylish suitwear look from the designer brand.

It was her second year running modelling at PFW, after she made her debut by opening the Miu Miu show in 2024.

Her younger sister, Faith Margaret, 14, has not yet been seen since the news of their parents, Nicole and Keith’s, separation was made public.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter walked the Dior runway at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail approached Keith’s mother, Marienne Urban, to speak on the reports as she stepped out in Maroochydore, on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

However, she refused to be drawn into discussing her son’s reported divorce, telling the publication: “No comment, thank you.”

Nicole, 58, has filed for divorce from Keith, 57, after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to PEOPLE.

But the separation was said to have been one-sided, with Nicole said to have been “blindsided” by Keith’s request for a divorce before she officially filed.

“She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage,” a source told PEOPLE.

Her outing comes after her parents, Nicole and Keith, announced their divorce. (Credit: Getty)

The couple had reportedly been living separately for several months, and speculation surrounding their relationship had been circulating since July.

At the time, Nicole raised eyebrows when she applied for solo residency in Portugal, without Keith’s name on the paperwork.

However, a source brushed off the rumours at the time, claiming that Keith had been busy on tour at the time of the appointment.

The last time they were seen in public together was on June 20, three months before their separation was publicly reported.

According to the Daily Mail, their busy schedules and a lack of intimacy were to blame for the breakdown of their marriage.

Keith is said to have moved out of their $4.9 million 20-room mansion in Nashville and is living separately from Nicole and their two children.

The couple was married for 19 years. (Credit: Instagram)

Nicole and Keith tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed two daughters, Sunday and Faith, together during their 19-year marriage.

According to a filing seen by PEOPLE, neither Nicole nor Keith will receive child support.

Their parenting plan allegedly involves their two daughters spending 306 days of the year with the Babygirl actress, and the remaining 59 days with Keith.

Nicole and Keith have also been mandated to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing.