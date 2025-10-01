Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s wild prenuptial agreement is revealed

An unusual clause in Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s prenuptial agreement has allegedly been revealed.

Nicole, 58, has filed for divorce from Keith, 57, after 19 years together, citing irreconcilable differences, according to PEOPLE.

The couple have reportedly been living separately for many months, and now, attention is turning to the logistics of their multi-million-dollar separation.

It has been claimed that their prenuptial agreement includes a wild “cocaine” clause that could see Keith walk away with millions.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s unusual prenuptial agreement has reportedly been revealed. (Credit: Getty Images)

According to Radar Online, Nicole is required to pay Keith $908,000 for every year they were married, on the condition that he stayed away from drugs and alcohol.

Keith has long been open about his difficulties with substance abuse, and Nicole was instrumental in helping him get clean.

Keith has done two stints in rehab for his addiction issues – in 1998 and again in 2006, shortly after marrying Nicole – but has worked hard since then to stay sober.

In 2010, Keith recalled how Nicole had staged an intervention just months after their wedding.

There is allegedly a “cocaine” clause in their marriage agreement. (Credit: Instagram)

“She made a decision to turn around and initiate, ultimately, this intervention,” he told Oprah Winfrey.

“It was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, ‘Put the cuffs on, let’s go’.”

New Idea has contacted Nicole and Keith’s representatives for comment.

As well as the reported drug clause in the agreement, the couple must also divide up their assets, having accrued a staggering combined net worth of $500 million.

According to reports, the couple own 11 properties across the United States and Australia.

Keith credited Nicole for being instrumental in his sobriety journey. (Credit: Getty)

Their main residence is a sprawling 20-room Nashville mansion, which set them back $4.9 million.

They also own a $6.8 million home in Beverly Hills, as well as a $13.5 million designer duplex in Chelsea, New York.

As for their homes Down Under, they own a $6.5 million farmhouse in the Southern Highlands and two penthouses in Milson’s Point.

They lease out the Sydney flats and are thought to have spent a total of $27.5 million on other units in the apartment block over the years.

Nicole and Keith will also be set to divide up their $500 million net worth. (Credit: Getty)

Keith has also reportedly bought his own home in Nashville, where he is living separately from Nicole and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Speculation has been rife about the couple’s marital status for months, ever since Nicole applied for solo residency in Portugal, without Keith’s name on the paperwork.

However, a source brushed off the rumours at the time, claiming that Keith had been busy on tour at the time of the appointment.

Their split was finally confirmed by PEOPLE on September 29, months after the couple were last spotted together on June 20.

Speculation has been rife about their relationship status for months, and they haven’t been seen together since June 20. (Credit: Getty)

“She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage,” a source told the publication.

Initially, sources told TMZ that the couple had lived separately “since the beginning of summer.”

The outlet also said that the decision to split was “one-sided”, and she was “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone”.

