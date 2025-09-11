The advice that Keith Urban says changed the course of his career

Keith Urban is known for his commanding stage presence while performing for huge crowds.

However, the country singer, 57, didn’t always consider himself to be a natural-born showman.

He has admitted he was “very shy” as a child and used his guitar as a “shield” and “security blanket” on stage so he wasn’t at the centre of the attention.

But one piece of advice completely changed his perspective and helped him achieve success as a frontman.

Keith Urban hasn’t always been a natural frontman and overcame one challenge to find success. (Credit: Getty)

In a new interview, Keith explained how he was the guitarist for a band in Australia when the American frontman urged him to take centre stage.

Keith was reluctant because he didn’t want the audience to think he was “full of himself”, before his bandmate told him they would only think that if he actually was.

“It was just like BOOM, this whole lightbulb went off,” Keith told Country Now of the career-changing advice.

“It sounds so obvious, but it was literally like if you are generally a down-to-earth, grounded, good, tongue-in-cheek type person, you can do anything and the audience will love it ‘cause they know you’re not an arrogant, cocky person at all.”

Keith had to overcome his shyness to take centre stage. (Credit: Getty )

Keith said audiences can always tell when someone is an “egomaniac” and that the key to success is remaining grounded and down-to-earth.

“You’re just putting on a show, but to his point, if you do think that you’re pretty hot, it won’t work,” he added.

Keith said the advice completely changed his perspective on performing, and he took centre stage for a solo the next evening.

He described it as a major turning point in his career, which helped him achieve global stardom.

During his three-decade-long career, Keith has snapped up 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and six ARIA Music Awards.

Now, Keith is a global megastar and is married to Nicole Kidman. (Credit: Getty)

He has also rubbed shoulders with the Hollywood elite throughout his marriage to actress Nicole Kidman.

They have been married for more than 20 years and share daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13.

Nicole already shared two adoptive children, Isabella and Conner, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.