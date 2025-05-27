Nicole Kidman memoir to reportedly touch on marriage to Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman’s revelation that she has a habit of writing down her thoughts and dreams during nocturnal creative spurts has got publishing houses opening up their checkbook.

“There’s a swath of calls and emails coming in from interested editors and publishers,” a source exclusively tells New Idea.

Nicole has lived a life that could fill two books – at least! (Credit: Getty)

While at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, Nicole, 57, made the admission that she has regular secret “3am writing sessions”.

“I write stuff down a lot,” the actress shared during a panel at the prestigious industry event.

“I wake up and I write something, be it a dream or something circulating in my head and my life and my heart at that time.”

Nicole has a long documented love of reading, and even read “Paddington Storytime” to children in a Tennessee bookstore in 2014. (Credit: Getty)

While the Australian actress has said in the past she has no plans to write a memoir any time soon, our source says she’s finding the reaction to her diary scribblings “incredibly encouraging”.

“She knows when the time’s right and she is ready to tell her story, it’s going to be huge,” says an insider.

“She’s been told her diary could break records and already there’s rumours one publishing house is willing to offer her a whopping $100 million.”

Although Nicole would never sell her raw diary, she’s the first to admit to never saying never – or that she flip flops on her decisions. When asked by the panel if she would write her own script, she said: “No – but I always say no and then I turn around and change my mind.”

It’s expected if the memoir deal comes to fruition that the star will discuss her marriage to Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise.

