Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is officially in cinemas, which means Tom Cruise is back and there’s lots of action to look forward to.

The latest instalment also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, with Rolf Saxon and Lucy Tulugarjuk.

With seven other movies already behind it in the franchise, it’s easy to sit back and have a mission-packed marathon.

Find out how you can watch and stream all of the Mission Impossible movies below.

There’s plenty of action and adventure in the Mission Impossible franchise. (Credit: Instagram)

Where to watch all of the Mission Impossible movies