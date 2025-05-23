Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is officially in cinemas, which means Tom Cruise is back and there’s lots of action to look forward to.
The latest instalment also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, with Rolf Saxon and Lucy Tulugarjuk.
With seven other movies already behind it in the franchise, it’s easy to sit back and have a mission-packed marathon.
Find out how you can watch and stream all of the Mission Impossible movies below.
Where to watch all of the Mission Impossible movies
Mission Impossible (1996)
Start the franchise where it all began in 1996. Based on the hit television series, Tom Cruise is at the helm of this iconic movie. His character, Ethan Hunt, who is an Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent, is determined to clear his name after he is suspected of a mission failure that seemingly left him as the sole survivor. As for how he plans to do that? In Tom Cruise fashion, of course – lots of stunts.
Mission Impossible 2 (2000)
Ethan is back in this spy and action sequel, and has been tasked with destroying a genetically created disease called chimera, and facing a terrorist gang that plans to spread it.
Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Although he is initially retired from combat missions, Ethan trains young IMF agents to go into combat, not that his fiancée knows that. Assigned with his last mission, he is tasked with capturing Owen Davian, who is selling a toxic weapon. However, the love of his life, and his own, are at risk.
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
Things continue to escalate in the fourth film. The IMF is framed for an explosion at the Kremlin, which leads to the body being disavowed by the US government. In response, Ethan assembles a team to stop a nuclear attack and track down a dangerous terrorist.
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
In the fifth instalment of the Mission Impossible series, Ethan faces his most difficult challenge yet – taking down a rogue organisation called the Syndicate. With the disbandment of the IMF, Tom Cruise’s character ventures out on his own.
When a mission goes wrong and an anarchist escapes, the IMF is blamed and its loyalty is questioned. While the force and Ethan attempt to recapture him, they are also trying to outrun a CIA agent, who is tasked with taking them out. But the IMF might not be as loyal as they seem…
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)
Released in 2023, this film follows Ethan’s journey across the globe with the IMF to track down a dangerous weapon. If it lands in the wrong hands, it can be lethal.