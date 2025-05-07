When it comes to seeing the best and worst of what Mother Nature has to offer, Sir David Attenborough covers it all in his documentaries.
His voice has become synonymous with unpacking the wonders of the world and the incredible, and sometimes bizarre, plants and animals living in them.
His career in documenting and broadcasting spans over 70 years, where he has travelled high and low across the globe.
His latest documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough, will be released a month after his 99th birthday (May 8, 2025).
In this film, we will see the oceans, coral reefs, mangroves, coastal communities, marine sanctuaries and fish farms across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Oceania.
“When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity,” he said in the series’ trailer.
“Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true. After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”
So, if you want to watch that or wonder which Planet Earth documentary is best or how to watch David Attenborough’s work in Australia, we have you covered!
See our recommendations for where to watch David Attenborough and his documentaries below.
Where to watch David Attenborough documentaries in Australia
Ocean with David Attenborough
This feature-length documentary explores the vulnerability and importance of oceans globally and solutions for marine recovery.
Speaking about the film, David said scientists have made remarkable discoveries in our oceans over the last 100 years.
“In this film, we share those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can bounce back to life,” he said.
Its release will coincide with World Oceans Day on June 8. If you can’t wait, you can see it on May 8 in cinemas.
Planet Earth
David Attenborough’s Planet Earth series is an absolute must if you want to see the wonders of the natural world, and have them all narrated by the legend himself.
It is a celebration of wildlife on the land and in the sea, and although it was released in 2006, it has stood the test of time.
It also took four years to film.
Planet Earth II
A follow-up from the first Planet Earth instalment, this mini-series showcases the jungles, mountains, oceans, cities and regions that millions of animals call home, and is a multi-continent journey.
Filmed 10 years after the first series, this six-episode continuation is sure to take your breath away.
Frozen Planet
Grab your dressing gowns and blankets when you watch this, because David takes us to the polar regions!
See the animals and harsh landscapes they call home in the Arctic and Antarctic, and you will see David rugged up in the snow!
This documentary also won four Emmy Awards and three BAFTAS.
Blue Planet
Blue Planet takes a deep dive into our oceans, and took five years to make.
Marvel at a variety of unique species of marine life, their living habits and the oceans they reside in.
Great Barrier Reef
Luckily for us Aussies, David has captured the magic of the Great Barrier Reef, but also its fragility and the risks it faces.
This series marks his return to the natural wonder after almost 60 years.
See the reef’s most exposed parts and go 300 metres below the surface to discover never-seen-before corals.
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Get an in-depth insight into Earth’s history, and inspiration to make a difference to protect the planet.
“Right now, we have a window of opportunity that we can’t afford to miss,” he said in the trailer.
“We must rediscover how to live in balance with nature and help to create a better world for ourselves and for generations to come.”
In this 2020 documentary, David tells the story of his life through the natural wonders he’s explored, and why they need to be preserved.
Life on Earth
If you want to go further back, go to 1979 when this series was released.
Life on Earth took three years to film and broke new ground when it was released. You will see animals and their behaviours up close.
You will also see David interact with some gorillas!
Micro Monsters with David Attenborough
This is for lovers of bugs and nature’s smallest, and sometimes deadly creepy crawlies.
Discover animals that can be missed by the naked eye, their behaviours and habitats.
3D technology is used to bring it all to life.