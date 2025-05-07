When it comes to seeing the best and worst of what Mother Nature has to offer, Sir David Attenborough covers it all in his documentaries.

His voice has become synonymous with unpacking the wonders of the world and the incredible, and sometimes bizarre, plants and animals living in them.

His career in documenting and broadcasting spans over 70 years, where he has travelled high and low across the globe.

His latest documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough, will be released a month after his 99th birthday (May 8, 2025).

In this film, we will see the oceans, coral reefs, mangroves, coastal communities, marine sanctuaries and fish farms across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Oceania.

“When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity,” he said in the series’ trailer.

“Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true. After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

So, if you want to watch that or wonder which Planet Earth documentary is best or how to watch David Attenborough’s work in Australia, we have you covered!

See our recommendations for where to watch David Attenborough and his documentaries below.

Where to watch David Attenborough documentaries in Australia