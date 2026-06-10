Misdirection: The truth behind the 2026 Farmer Wants A Wife proposal

Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 may have only just begun, but viewers are already buzzing over a secret proposal.

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Channel Seven’s promotional campaign has already teased a proposal, with a TV advert featuring a mystery farmer saying, “Would you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?”

However, New Idea has learnt that the mystery man actually isn’t a 2026 farmer, as viewers have been led to believe, but a very recognisable fan favourite from the 2025 series.

“It was designed to look like a fairytale moment to cement the series as a legitimate place to find your happily ever after,” our insider dishes.

Producers are relying on misdirection to keep it a surprise until the very last moment, but New Idea hears that the engagement scene actually involves Tom Martin and Georgie Lavery.

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Farmer Wants A Wife’s Georgie and Tom are getting engaged at the end of the 2026 series, New Idea hears. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Speculation had been circulating that the voice belonged to South Australian farmer Thomas Freeth, but since rumours of his split from Clarette began to circulate, question marks were once again raised.

“Everyone thinks they’re looking at Thomas and Clarette,” claims a source close to production.

“But if you listen carefully to the ads, it’s Tom’s voice. That’s what producers are counting on. They want viewers guessing right until the end.”

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Producers are believed to have gone to extraordinary lengths to keep the romantic moment under wraps, reportedly taking the couple to a separate property to film a picturesque proposal sequence away from the public eye.

Is the confusion around Thomas and Clarette’s relationship status adding to the proposal mystery? Our sources think so.

They claim both parties have remained unusually tight-lipped about their reported split, with some believing Seven is eager to preserve the mystery surrounding the finale.

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“There’s a reason nobody has heard much from either side,” says the insider.

The uncertainty around Thomas and Clarette’s relationship has added to the intrigue. (Credit: Instagram)

“The network wants viewers invested in the outcome and talking about it until the very last episode.”

If true, it would mark another clever piece of reality television misdirection, with producers using one love story to distract audiences from another.

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Fans have been left wondering what really happened between the 2025 couple after rumours emerged that the pair quietly split following filming.

One thing is certain: we will all be watching the proposal scene later in the series to find out more.

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