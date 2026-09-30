I stayed in this rom-com-worthy cabin in the Blue Mountains for the ultimate off-grid getaway

Nothing calms the mind and refreshes the senses quite like escaping the city.

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If you’re dreaming of a luxurious escape among the Blue Mountains, look no further than Mt Kanimbla Retreats.

Back to nature

Desperate to leave behind the hustle and bustle of Sydney, we drove west for just over two hours into the heart of the Blue Mountains and arrived at Kanimbla.

Pulling up into the driveway, I felt instantly zen as we were greeted by the adorable rescue ponies (Peaches, Fuji and Taffy), who freely roam the property.

We stayed in Woodlands, a secluded cabin tucked away among trees, sited perfectly for a romantic getaway, or for solo travellers seeking a place to recharge.

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The Woodlands Cabin looks like it’s straight out of a rom com. After settling in we watched the sun set behind the mountains. (Credit: New Idea )

Stepping into the stylish cabin I was pleasantly surprised at how luxurious yet cosy it looked and felt. The afternoon sun was filtering through the windows giving the woodsy decor a golden glow.

Outside a mob of kangaroos were enjoying the last rays of light for the evening. As the sky turned a soft pink and orange hue, we sat out on the deck and watched the sun set behind the mountains. With only the sounds of nature to be heard, it felt like pure bliss!

It was like stepping into a scene I’ve only ever daydreamed about (or seen in a Nancy Meyers’ film).

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A stay with all the trimmings

The plunge pool looks over incredible mountain views. Relaxing in the freestanding stone bath felt like absolute bliss! (Credit: New Idea )

While it has a rustic charm, the cabin is also filled with modern amenities and designed with sustainability in mind to make your stay as comfortable and eco-friendly as possible.

Carefully curated to meet all your getaway needs, you’ll find everything from a deluxe coffee machine (my saving grace), a refreshing plunge pool that overlooks the lush landscape, and even a tree hammock which I found to be an ideal reading spot.

For the ultimate wind-down, take a relaxing soak in the freestanding stone bath. I recommend timing this at sunset. The surrounding views and picturesque rolling hills look extra heavenly at dusk while you unwind in the tub.

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A night beneath the stars

While indoors is equipped with all the essentials for a cosy night in, including a fireplace, a deluxe bathroom with double shower, and a king bed that feels like resting atop a cloud, the outdoor is designed perfectly for a night under the stars.

The outdoor area is perfectly styled for a cosy night outside. We enjoyed the sunset with cheese and wine. (Credit: New Idea )

One evening, we soaked up the view with some wine and cheese, then enjoyed an alfresco dinner on the picnic table below a string of lights – a scene I’m now desperate to recreate in my own home (but which, sadly, will not have the same mountain views!).

Before you arrive…

If you’re looking for a delicious bite while on the road, I suggest taking the longer route and making a trip through Katoomba.

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Head to Little Sista in Leura for a fresh focaccia sandwich and homemade lemon iced tea.

For a more substantial feed, Rustico is a must-try for authentic woodfired pizza that tastes just like a slice straight from Italy.

After two nights, I didn’t want to leave. I was finally living out my ‘cosy cabin in the woods’ dreams! But all good things must come to an end and it’s safe to say that I know exactly where I’ll be heading the next time I need a break from the big city chaos.

Little Sista is famous for their delicious focaccia sandwiches, while Rustico feels like just like dining in Italy itself. (Credit: New Idea )

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About Mt Kanimbla Retreats

All three luxury retreats feature contemporary comforts. For an awe-inspiring view, you can book a stay at the Hilltop Cabin. The roomier four-bedroom Lodge is perfect for families or larger parties and events.

Head to Mt Kanimbla Retreats to book your stay today.

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