My Kitchen Rules’ Alisha reveals real feelings about Colin after shock walkout

It didn’t take long for tensions to boil over on My Kitchen Rules after Alisha’s dramatic walk out following a clash with judge Colin Fassnidge.

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The controversy kicked off when Tiffany remarked that Angus and Simon’s starter needed more “acid”, with Alisha questioning the use of the word.

Later, Colin used the same word in his own judgement, leaving Alisha feeling singled out and made to feel like an “absolute idiot”, prompting her to storm out.

After the explosive clash, Alisha tells New Idea exactly where she stands with Colin, and surprisingly, there might actually be a friendship forming!

“Not that we have favourites [between Colin and Manu Feildel], but if we did, it would be Colin,” Deanne tells us.

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My Kitchen Rules star Alisha has revealed where she stands with Colin Fassnidge after her walkout. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While Alisha gushes, “Colin is just a bit more relatable,” proving their clash is all water under the bridge.

The self-declared “classy bogans” also joke that Colin is the more “bogan” of the two judges, with Alisha saying she’d even head to the pub with him.

“He’ll have more of a joke with you and stuff where Manu is still lovely and has that joke, but he’s just got that more that he holds to himself.

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“Whereas Colin, I probably could catch him at the pub and have a beer with him.”

It’s a far cry from their on-screen row, and it appears that Alisha isn’t the only one who had a rocky start with Colin.

Angus says Manu was his favourite judge at the start of the series, before Colin eventually won him over.

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“Colin started paying me out straight away,” he explains.

“He just saw me as a target, I think, and he was really paying me out. And I thought, ‘I can’t believe I’m being paid out by Colin Fassnidge right now’.

“But as time went on, he paid out everyone equally, and I really appreciated that. He had some for everyone.”

Surprisingly, she’s actually called Colin her favourite judge. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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The judges have been causing a stir across the board this year, with Colin’s connection with food stylist Jane raising eyebrows.

Alisha and Deanne have already shared their fears that Jane could have an unfair advantage because of their link.

“I was like, ‘What has this competition turned into? Is there going to be favouritism?’” Deanne exclusively tell us.

“We thought that might give her a leg up on the competition,” Alisha adds.

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We will have to wait for Jane and Shane’s Instant Restaurant to see if it prompts any more walkouts.