Tributes pour in for Canberra “champion” who died rescuing kangaroo

Tributes have flooded in for a brave Canberra woman who died after she was hit by a car while helping an injured kangaroo.

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Jane Faulder, 60, was hit by a vehicle on NSW’s Monaro Highway at 6.30pm on Friday, September 25.

Residents in Bredo, where Jane lived, told the The Canberra Times how she had stopped to move an injured kangaroo at the time of the crash.

Paramedics treated Jane at the scene, but she could not be saved. A 54-year-old motorist was uninjured and an investigation is ongoing.

Described as a passionate animal advocate, tributes have been flooding in for the former public servant and callisthenics athlete.

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Tributes are flooding in for Jane Faulder, who died after she was hit by a car while helping an injured kangaroo. (Credit: Facebook)

The Australian Calsthenics Federation paid their respects to their “much-loved and valued member” in a lengthy Facebook tribute.

“Jane had just celebrated her 50th competitive year in calisthenics, a remarkable milestone that speaks to a lifelong love of our sport,” the post read.

“Her passion was infectious – as was her laugh – and she brought joy, friendship, warmth and a true sense of community to everyone who knew her.

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“Jane was everyone’s champion. She was the first to lift others up, cheering on competitors from every club and celebrating their successes.”

“Away from calisthenics, Jane’s other great love was her animals,” it continued. “She worked tirelessly in foster and rescue work, giving countless animals the care and second chance they deserved.

“Jane will be deeply missed by the Calisthenics ACT community. Our thoughts are with her family and friends, her Club and Masters teammates, and everyone in the calisthenics community whose life she touched.”

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Jane was a life member of CaliACT and even served on club committees, as well as working as a volunteer writer for the franchise.

Local theatre group Queanbeyan Players said it was “devastated” to learn of Jane’s death.

“Jane was a part of the Queanbeyan Players family and was seen on stage over the last decade as an enthusiastic and much loved member of the companies of Guys and Dolls, South Pacific and The Sound of Music,” the group shared.

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Further tributes have been shared on social media, with devastated residents and friends sharing an outpouring of love for Jane following the tragedy.

“Our gorgeous Janey, there will never be another like her,” one person wrote.

“So sad to hear this news. Jane’s love of calisthenics and her devotion to her animals was the topic of every conversation,” another shared.

“Such devastating news, a beautiful lady,” a third added.

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