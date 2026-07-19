Another year of Farmer Wants A Wife has come to an end, and there have been tears, break-ups and declarations of love!

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Farmers Alex, Dylan, Zac, Jarrad, and Jason all walked away with girlfriends after the finales, but have their relationships lasted?

New Idea exclusively revealed the news of one couple’s split, and there are already whispers circulating about the other farmers.

So which couples are actually still together, and which relationships have already ended?

While we have to wait until the 2026 reunion for the couples to break their silences, some telling signs are already emerging.

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Which Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 couples are still together?

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