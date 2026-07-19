Another year of Farmer Wants A Wife has come to an end, and there have been tears, break-ups and declarations of love!
Farmers Alex, Dylan, Zac, Jarrad, and Jason all walked away with girlfriends after the finales, but have their relationships lasted?
New Idea exclusively revealed the news of one couple’s split, and there are already whispers circulating about the other farmers.
So which couples are actually still together, and which relationships have already ended?
While we have to wait until the 2026 reunion for the couples to break their silences, some telling signs are already emerging.
Scroll down for all the details.
Which Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 couples are still together?
Farmer Alex and Eddy
Split
New Idea exclusively revealed that Farmer Alex and Eddy’s fairytale ended shortly after filming.
Sources told us that the couple went their separate ways at the end of last year, not long after the finale was filmed, in a shocking twist.
“Alex genuinely thought this could work,” our source explained. “He’s taken the break-up really hard.”
Channel Seven worked hard to keep the news under wraps in the months since, to protect the storyline.
However, New Idea learnt that Eddy has already moved on with someone new!
Eddy has reportedly entered a new relationship with an Aussie-based Frenchman who goes by the name “Matthis”.
Meet her rumoured new boyfriend here.
Farmer Dylan and Ally
Unknown
Farmer Dylan and Ally’s FWAW journey ended in a declaration of love, but fears are circulating about their relationship.
The reunion trailer showed the couple sitting notably far apart, while Dylan cryptically said something wasn’t what he “wanted” in one awkward moment.
So, is this a sign they might have already split, or is this a clever tease to keep us guessing from Channel Seven?
Dylan’s runner-up match, Scarlett, told New Idea she did have fears about Ally running away from Dylan after her memorable “walkout” from the show.
“Looking back, I definitely think that Ally and Dylan are so, so compatible and they’re very well matched,” she told us.
“My only worry at the time, when Dylan didn’t choose me, was, ‘Is Ally going to flee again?’ but from my perspective right now, I don’t think Ally would ever do that again.”
“I just think they’re just very well-suited […] The more I watch it, the more I realise that Ally was indeed the choice for Dylan.”
With little known so far about Dylan and Ally’s fate, read all the theories here.
Farmer Jarrad and Brodie
Split rumours…
Farmer Jarrad’s journey on the show came to a dramatic end when Yvonne quit just moments before he revealed his decision.
The almond farmer, 41, ultimately picked Brodie, but many fans wondered whether Yvonne’s exit swayed his decision.
However, Yvonne interpreted it as a mutual decision that they weren’t each other’s “person”, insisting she thinks Jarrad was always going to choose Brodie.
So, does this mean they’re still together?
Sadly, New Idea has heard whispers that things might be over between the couple, with claims circulating that he’s reconnected with axed contestant Kyiah.
“Jarrad and Kyiah are talking again, and there’s definitely a connection there,” our insider recently alleged.
“There’s a lot of unfinished business.”
Read our exclusive scoop here.
Farmer Jason and Poppy
Split rumours…
Farmer Jason surprised fans when he chose Poppy in the FWAW finale, with the pair looking very loved-up together.
As for whether they’re still together? There are still many question marks.
Our insiders recently alleged that their relationship had already broken down off-camera, and Jason has reconnected with another former contestant since.
“There’s been a lot of DM sliding,” they claimed.
“A few of the women have compared notes, and some think Jason has been revisiting connections that didn’t get the chance to fully develop during filming.”
We will be tuning in to the 2026 reunion to find out more!
Read everything we’ve heard so far here.
Farmer Zac and Maya
Still together?
All signs suggest that lovebirds Farmer Zac and Maya are still together, and we’re so glad!
These fan favourites captured viewers’ hearts from the beginning of their love story, and one social media post has fans convinced they’re still going strong.
Scarlett, who was on Dylan’s farm in the 2026 series, shared a gallery of photographs from a farm, and fans are convinced they spotted Zac and Maya in a blurry image buried in the post.
Zac’s other final match, Mieke, also added to the chatter when she told New Idea how happy she was for the loved-up couple.
“I’m really happy that they’ve found love with each other,” she gushed.
“I think it’s really nice. I have so much respect for both of them as people. I can’t say a bad word about either of them.”
While she was speaking retrospectively, her use of the present tense has sent tongues wagging about Zac and Maya’s relationship.
We can’t wait to find out more, but for now, get all the details here.
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