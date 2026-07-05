EXCLUSIVE: Alex and Eddy SPLIT after fairytale Farmer Wants A Wife exit!

It may have seemed like happily ever after for Alex Thompson-Welch and Eddy Fry on Farmer Wants a Wife, but New Idea can reveal that they’ve already split!

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Their show journey ended on July 5 with Alex declaring his love for Eddy – though she wasn’t ready to say it back – but we hear that the fairytale didn’t last long off-camera.

Sources exclusively tell us that the couple quietly split not long after filming wrapped at the end of last year and have been working hard to keep the news secret.

“The plan was always to protect the ending,” one insider explains. “Everyone wanted viewers to believe they were still together.”

Farmer Alex, 28, appeared to have eyes for Eddy, 30, alone on the Channel Seven show, and friends say he is heartbroken by the breakdown of the relationship.

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Alex and Eddy have split after their early exit from Farmer Wants A Wife, New Idea can reveal. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Instead of setting up a new life with Eddy on the farm, Alex is believed to be spending time in Brisbane with relatives, who are supporting him after the split.

“Alex genuinely thought this could work,” our source adds. “He’s taken the break-up really hard.”

There had been speculation that Alex was leaving the farm for love to be with Eddy, but our insiders say this was all a front to cover up their separation while the show aired.

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While neither has officially confirmed their split, they will no doubt do so at the 2026 FWAW reunion, which is expected to air directly after the finale episode.

However, fans will still have some time to wait until then, given Alex and Eddy were the first to leave the show, with the other four farmers’ stories yet to unfold on screen.

In past years, the reunion has been taped around a month after filming finishes, which would mean the scenes are already sitting ready to air.

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While nobody was surprised about Alex leaving FWAW early with Eddy, given she’d been a clear frontrunner since the 24-hour date, the news of their split is more of a shock.

However, one person who will no doubt not be surprised by the news is Alex’s other match, Rachel, who had some interesting things to say in a chat with New Idea.

Their fairytale ending on the show didn’t last, and they went their separate ways shortly after filming. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Speaking before their final scenes aired, Rachel issued a brutal verdict about Alex and Eddy’s romance, revealing she didn’t actually think they were well-suited.

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“I honestly think that Alex was just infatuated with Eddy,” she told us.

“I think it was like some type of infatuation where he just couldn’t see the fact that they were not compatible.”

Rachel herself says she has remained close friends with Eddy since filming, so it could be that she knew more than she was letting on.

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