“I didn’t feel good enough”: Asha’s heartbreak behind her Farmer Wants A Wife exit

Asha entered Farmer Wants A Wife as an intruder, but sadly, her journey ended just days later.

Advertisement

However, it wasn’t because Farmer Zac didn’t want her back on the farm, in fact, it was Asha who decided to leave.

The Pilates instructor, 23, quit the Channel Seven show shortly after her arrival because she was struggling with filming.

“It was quite a challenging experience,” Asha tells New Idea.

“I feel like you don’t really like understand how challenging it is until you’re in that environment as well.

Advertisement

Asha entered as an intruder on Zac’s farm on Farmer Wants A Wife, but her journey didn’t last long. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“So, it was definitely brief, [and] definitely more challenging than I expected it to be, just like personally. But that’s okay.”

Asha admits that she couldn’t help but compare herself to the other girls on Zac’s farm, with many of her struggles not being shown on air.

“At that point, I’m so in my head, I’m thinking to myself, like, ‘These girls are all so beautiful, I do not deserve to be here, I don’t feel good enough’.

Advertisement

“And it was relatively just me trying to protect my heart at the end of the day, and knowing I’m probably going to get hurt.

“So I just needed to take myself out, just mentally, because I was really, really struggling behind the scenes with everything, which people don’t get to see.”

While the other women were supportive, Asha says she wouldn’t have struggled as much if she had arrived at the start of the show.

Advertisement

“I feel like I didn’t fully grasp the idea of being in competition until I walked into the farmhouse, and I was like, whoa,” she says.

“I think coming in as a late arrival was one of the hardest things that like I could have gone through.

Having never watched the show before, Asha tells us it was more challenging than she thought. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Just simply because you come in as a late arrival and you don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings either.

Advertisement

“Like you, these girls have given up everything to be here, and you don’t want to hurt their feelings as well.

“It was such a hard situation to walk into.”

What no doubt made things harder was the fact that Asha had never seen FWAW before, so she truly didn’t know what she had signed up for.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve never watched it before. I probably should have before I went on, didn’t I?” she jokes.

Advertisement

Rather, Asha took a leap of faith and applied for the show after friends showed her Zac’s profile, which she was immediately drawn to.

“Farmer Zac is one of the most incredible humans I’ve ever met,” she gushes.

“He is just so beautiful, and he cared so much about us all.

She praised Zac for always supporting the women on the farm, and says they are still in touch. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

“I really thought our personalities matched, the caring nature we both had, I thought that was really spot on.”

She has nothing but positive things to say about Zac, so does she regret quitting the show?

“For weeks after the show, I definitely lived with regret,” she admits.

“But coming off, I was around all my friends and family, and they just helped me so much.

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, it was definitely the right choice for me. It was not where I needed to be.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.