“It happens when it’s meant to”: Kimberley’s shock Farmer Wants A Wife rejection

Farmer Wants A Wife has been shaken up with the arrival of the intruders, and one woman already has history with her farmer.

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Kimberley ruffled feathers when she arrived on Monday, June 22, and nobody was more shocked than Farmer Jason, who immediately recognised her!

Turns out, Kimberley and Jason have a pre-existing connection and have spoken online for years, though they have never actually met in person.

“I was actually more excited than nervous,” she tells New Idea of finally laying eyes on Jason.

“We’d spoken before, so I was looking forward to finally meeting him face-to-face. Thankfully, he was exactly how I’d come to know him – relaxed, down-to-earth and easy to talk to.”

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Kimberley has arrived as an intruder on Farmer Wants A Wife, and she already knows Jason. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Kimberley couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw Farmer Jason’s application, and given she’d already applied for the show before, but hadn’t made it, it felt like fate.

“I had actually applied before, but looking back, I’m really glad I didn’t make it on previously,” she explains.

“Everything happens when it’s meant to. Jason was the reason I reconsidered applying again.

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“From our conversations and what I knew of him, I felt we shared a lot of the same values, interests and goals.

“That connection, along with our mutual love of the country lifestyle, was what made me feel this was an opportunity worth taking a chance on.”

Little did she know that her past rejection from FWAW would lead to meeting Jason, but she’s so glad it did.

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However, her journey wasn’t without its challenges, and Kimberley admits that coming in as an intruder was no mean feat.

“Walking into an established group is intimidating in any situation, and the original ladies had already spent time together and settled into the experience, as well as becoming more comfortable with the cameras running,” she tells us.

“So I knew I’d have to hit the ground running and make the most of whatever opportunities came my way.

“Looking back, I think there are benefits to new arrivals entering earlier in the journey, simply because it gives them more time to settle into the environment, build connections and fully experience the process alongside everyone else.”

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Kimberley reveals she’s applied for the show before, and Jason made her do it again. (Credit: Channel Seven)

So, did she feel threatened by either Poppy’s or Logan’s connections with Jason?

“I wouldn’t say threatened, but I was aware that they had already spent more time with Jason and were more comfortable in the environment than I was,” she says.

“I tried not to compare my journey to anyone else’s and instead focused on getting to know Jason for myself.”

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Logan, in particular, appeared shaken up by the new arrival on the farm, and Kimberley admits it was an “uncomfortable” situation to walk into.

“I can’t comment on how Logan was feeling, as I don’t think it’s fair for me to put words in anyone else’s mouth,” she says.

“What I can say is that I felt a little uncomfortable at times because I was very aware that I was entering an established group where people had already formed connections and invested emotionally in the experience.

Poppy and Logan were left shaken up by her arrival. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“I understood that, and I think emotions can run high in that environment because everyone is there for the same reason. Rather than trying to interpret how anyone else was feeling, I just focused on navigating my own experience and getting to know Jason.”

Watching the show back, Kimberley says she’s been enjoying reliving her experience and seeing things from the other women’s perspectives.

“Watching it back has been interesting because there were so many things happening that I wasn’t aware of at the time,” she says.

“It’s been quite surreal seeing the full picture and reliving moments from a completely different perspective. I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of my journey unfold on screen.”

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Safe to say, so are we!

Farmer Wants A Wife continues on Channel Seven on Sunday at 7pm.

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