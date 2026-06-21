Farmer Wants A Wife’s Miranda denies “fame-chasing” and reveals second crush from show

Miranda Chopping’s journey on Farmer Wants A Wife has come to an end, but she certainly made a lasting impression.

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The 21-year-old was sent home by Farmer Zac after a double date with her and Maya, with whom she had a dramatic row.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea about her exit, Miranda admits she thinks the tension with the other girls played into her exit.

“I think it would have been different if girls handled the whole situation better,” she tells us, doubling down on her stance.

“I don’t think – maybe I wouldn’t have gone home that night.”

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Miranda’s journey on Farmer Wants A Wife has ended, but she’s had plenty to say. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“And I think even if Zac knew the other girls were gossiping, considering his thing is open and honest communication, I did that; the other girls didn’t.”

“So I think if Zac kind of saw the whole side of every scenario, maybe things would have played out differently, but obviously they didn’t.”

However, she insists she has “no regrets” about her time on the show despite the “highs and lows” and wouldn’t change anything she said.

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Miranda divided fans on the show, and was even accused of signing up for fame, but she has firmly shut down these rumours.

“I think if I were going to go on a show to get fame, I wouldn’t have picked Farmer Wants A Wife,” she playfully tells us.

“I wanted a country boy with that lifestyle, as I come from that myself, and when looking for someone to settle down with, that is the kind of future I want, and that’s the kind of values I want in a person.”

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“So it’s kind of frustrating seeing everyone saying that. But yeah, there’s obviously nothing I can do about it.”

“And anyone who knows me knows that I was genuine […] but also everyone is entitled to their opinion if they want to think I wasn’t genuine, and that’s on them.”

Miranda insists that her only goal was to find a life partner, revealing that there was a second farmer she had also shown an interest in.

While she had her sights set on Zac, Miranda dishes that she actually had to apply for two farmers during the application process.

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Farmer Zac sent her home after her clash with Maya. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“When you apply, you pick two. So obviously, I picked Zac first and then Dylan second, but I did go on there for Farmer Zac, and he was my first option,” she says.

Thankfully, she was chosen for Farmer Zac, and she seemed sure that she’d be picked to go back to his farm. So, was she as confident as she seemed?

“I was quite confident in myself and our speed date,” she says.

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“I think it went very well, so I would have been very surprised if I didn’t get to go back to the farm.”

However, it wasn’t meant to be for Miranda, and she was sent home in episode six, with Zac remarking that she had been “passive-aggressive” towards Maya.

She tells us that she hasn’t spoken to Farmer Zac since and reflects on what it’s been like watching the show air.

“I couldn’t watch the kiss. I was definitely cringing, but I mean, other than that, to be honest, it’s quite good to watch,” she tells us.

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Miranda told us she also signed up for Farmer Dylan. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It’s been a very long time coming, so I’m excited just to see it all play out now.

“I still stand by everything I said, and it’s quite enjoyable.”

So, is she still seeking out the country lifestyle? Definitely, and she’s even teased that she has a new man.

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When asked if she was dating someone new, she coyly replied, “Potentially,” but remained tight-lipped on the details for now.

It certainly seems Miranda might have found her happy ending, after all!

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