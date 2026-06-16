“So be it”: Miranda claps back at Farmer Wants A Wife “villain edit” as Maya speaks out

Farmer Wants A Wife has erupted into chaos over an explosive feud on Farmer Zac’s farm.

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Tensions rose after Miranda’s comment calling Maya “desperate” emerged, with the two women becoming embroiled in a tense row.

When Maya told Zac’s twin sister, Izzy, that Miranda had spoken about her behind her back, an argument broke out, which ended in tears.

After the bombshell scenes, New Idea exclusively spoke to both Miranda and Maya about the blow-up, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be friends anytime soon.

Despite dividing fans, Miranda says she has “no regrets” whatsoever and hit out at her “villain” edit on the Channel Seven show.

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Miranda and Maya have broken their silence on their Farmer Wants A Wife feud. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“There’s just no context around the whole situation,” she tells us.

“Even when I am being villainised, it’s kind of like what brought that on or what made that happen?”

She says other, more lighthearted moments, including her gifting Zac a piece of turf and them planting it together on their solo date, never made it to the final cut.

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When asked if she feels she got a bad edit, Miranda says, “Confidence on reality TV can come across that way.

“Obviously, when there’s a lot that’s not being seen, and it gets put into such little things that the audience sees.

“There’s nothing I can really do about it, but I still stand by everything I said, and if I’m going to get the villain edit just because I’m saying what everyone else is thinking, then so be it.”

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Speaking directly about her argument with Maya, Miranda boldly says she has no regrets and stands by her stance.

“I definitely don’t regret anything. I think the whole scenario could have been different,” she explains.

“But once again, if [Maya] didn’t speak about me [to Izzy], I wouldn’t have had anything to say, so I am going to stand up for myself.

“And if that means calling someone out, and putting them in their place, and I’m happy to do so.”

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Farmer Zac was left rattled after learning Miranda had made comments about Maya. (Credit: Channel Seven)

She also doubled down on her opinion that Maya should have spoken to her directly, rather than disclosing the situation to Izzy.

“I think if she had an issue, she should have come directly to me,” Miranda says.

“That’s usually what mature girls do if you have something to say to the person you have a problem with.

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“And I completely still agree with that. I don’t think she went about it the right way at all, which is why I got so upset and frustrated.”

Meanwhile, in a separate chat, Maya told New Idea that she decided to confide in Izzy because she didn’t want to lie to Zac’s twin sister.

“What led me to bring it up to Izzy was that she did ask me if there was anyone at the farm that [I thought] had the wrong intention,” she explains.

“I alluded to the fact that, at that given stage, there were strong connections with Zac with all of us, but I guess I was kind of pushed to elaborate on Miranda’s materialistic type of life, compared to the life that Zac lives.

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Maya had confided in Zac’s sister Izzy after learning Miranda had called her desperate. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I elaborated on that purely for Izzy’s sake, as she said she would appreciate it if I were open and honest with her, being his twin.

“And so I did it purely just to speak openly and honestly to Izzy.”

Maya admits that she “hated” the conflict, which left her in tears, but that she and Miranda have since talked things through.

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“Yeah, look, I hated it in the in the moment,” she says.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had an argument, especially with another female, before.

“I definitely think that I’ll hate watching it as well. But I’ve moved on, and I’ve recently been in contact with Miranda, and the air is cleared between us two.

“So, I feel OK about it.”

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Maya says they got back in touch shortly before the show aired, but that it was a “positive” chat, adding, “We’re both on good terms.”

Miranda has caused a stir on the series and divided fans. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Maya agrees that while they don’t need to be best friends, being on good terms is enough, adding, “That’s a good way of putting it.”

And Miranda appeared to agree, explaining that while they “cleared the air”, they don’t talk “on a regular basis”.

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“[She’s] not someone I’d really be friends with. In everyday life, there are just people that you don’t click with, and that’s okay,” she tells us.

“But we have cleared the air. We don’t hate each other. There isn’t any more drama surrounding the whole situation.”

While it’s all water under the bridge, it seems they aren’t destined to be friends anytime soon.