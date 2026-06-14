  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Farmer Wants A Wife

Dumpings and walkouts! Everyone who has left Farmer Wants A Wife 2026

It's not a happy ending for everyone.
kate dennett
Loading the player...

Five farmers are hoping to find The One on Farmer Wants A Wife 2026, but sadly, this means not everyone can make the cut.

Advertisement

As Farmers Dylan, Alex, Zac, Jason and Jarrad look for lasting love, they’ve already had to send home women without their happily ever after.

But not all the decisions have come down to the Farmers, with some women also deciding to walk out on their FWAW journeys.

With more than 16 women already having been sent home, the Farmers’ search for true love is getting closer than ever.

Scroll on to find everyone who has left so far.

Advertisement

Who has left Farmer Wants a Wife 2026?

Farmer Jason:

Jessica Farmer Jason Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Jessica

36, NSW, Health and Wellbeing Coordinator

In an unexpected turn of events, Jessica took off her microphone and stormed out after the first dinner at the farm.

She was left furious when Jason decided not to send anybody home, following Jessie’s departure, and stormed off.

Hiding in a room, Jessica was heard telling Poppy that she was going home, adding, “I can’t.”

Jason shared his surprise over the turn of events, admitting he thought that she would be “relieved” over his decision.

So, will Jessica decide to stay, or is this the end of her journey? We will have to wait and see.

Jessie Farmer Jason Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Jessie

36, Western Australia, Administrator

Jessie decided to leave Jason’s farm before even arriving, with the other women breaking the news upon their arrival.

Jason had chosen Beth for a 24-hour date, but by the time the other four women arrived, Jessie wasn’t with them.

Jason tracked her down to try and speak to her, but she was insistent that she wouldn’t be returning with him.

“Under different circumstances I would have loved to get to know you and stuff, but it’s just not the right environment for me,” she told him.

Farmer Wants A Wife Bene
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Bene

31, Queensland, Customer Service

Bene was one of the two women not picked by Farmer Jason to join him on his farm.

However, things took a dramatic turn when she suddenly fainted after Jason had revealed his choices.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Bene joked that she must have been “weak at the knees” from Jason.

“It was embarrassing! I can’t believe it,” she told us after her exit.

She explained that standing for long hours under hot lights had just got the better of her.

“I was standing there so focused on smiling and the lights, the hot, it’s a long day. I think my body just went ‘OK that’s enough’,” she shared.

“I was like, ‘God, I don’t want people thinking I’m trying to make a scene’.”

Read our full chat with her here.

Advertisement
Britt Farmer Jason Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Britt

20, NSW, Administration

Britt also sadly wasn’t chosen to join Jason on the farm, but she did make a friend in Bene.

In fact, she stepped up to support Bene after her fainting spell, but sadly, she wasn’t brought back to the farm.

Farmer Zac:

Jess Farmer Zac Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Jess

23, NGO Worker

Jess works for an NGO and is a musician and songwriter, but sadly, it wasn’t enough to make it to Zac’s farm.

She was one of the ladies who was unsuccessful during the initial dates and went home during the first round.

Holly Farmer Zac Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Holly

21, Queensland, Teacher’s Aide

Holly also didn’t make it to Zac’s apple farm and was instead sent home when he picked his final five.

It might have been that Holly supporting North Melbourne was too much for Geelong fan Zac, but we will never know.

Advertisement

Farmer Alex:

Delia Farmer Alex Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Delia

29, Queensland, Registered Nurse

Delia made it back to the farm, but made the decision to walk away from the show after feeling like she was having to “force” things.

“If I have to fight too hard for this, or it’s uncomfortable and Alex doesn’t want that, and I have to force it, then it’s not meant for me,” she explained.

Alex was left shocked and visibly disappointed by her decision, admitting he felt a “little bit less clear than usual”.

“I hadn’t really gotten to know that well. She had just been reclusive and quiet the whole time,” he added.

Ebony Farmer Alex Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Ebony

24, Victoria, Registered Nurse

Alex’s decision wasn’t an easy one, but he ultimately sent Ebony home, reassuring her that she’d find love elsewhere.

Ebony was visibly upset by the result, saying, “I am disappointed because I am genuine and I wanted to find a partner.”

We hope she finds what she’s looking for!

Alicia Farmer Alex Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Alicia

25, NSW, Social Service Case Worker

Alicia jumped into the farming spirit with both feet in her cow-print dress, and she even gave Alex a free dance lesson.

However, he ultimately didn’t choose her as one of the final five ladies he’d be taking back to the farm.

Advertisement

Farmer Dylan:

Tenille Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Tenille

24, South Australia, Pilates/Movement Instructor

While Tenille’s friends felt like she was going to tick all of Farmer Dylan’s boxes, it simply wasn’t meant to be.

She made it back to the farm but went home on the first day, with Dylan sharing his sadness.

“Thank you for having me, brief but what’s the saying? Short but sweet,” she said upon her exit.

Kiara Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Kiara

27, NSW, Private Chef

She might have come armed with a homemade tiramisu, but sadly, it wasn’t enough.

Kiara was one of three women sent home by Farmer Dylan as she failed to make his final five.

Rhianna Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Rhianna

24, Victoria, Health Support Worker

Rhianna candidly opened up about how she’d never been on a “proper” date before when she met Dylan.

They got on well during their speed date, but sadly for Rhianna, it wasn’t meant to be.

She was sent home by Dylan before she could get a chance to impress on his farm.

Advertisement
Jamie Farmer Dylan Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Jamie

22, Victoria, Track Rider

A track rider seemed like the perfect match for rodeo cowboy Dylan, but he had other thoughts.

Though Dylan described her as a “really genuine person”, it appeared he just didn’t feel enough romantic sparks.

He ultimately didn’t pick her to join him on the farm, so here’s to hoping she can ride off into the sunset with someone else!

Farmer Jarrad:

Georgia Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Georgia

30, NSW, General Manager for Kids’ Entertainment

Georgia made it back to the farm with Jarrad, but she was the first one to go home after arriving.

“I hope you guys have a wonderful time here, and I hope you have a good time with the girls, because they’re very beautiful,” Georgia said upon her departure.

Jarrad admitted it was “hard” to say goodbye to her and said he was looking for someone who has “more of a caring, nurturing and loving nature”.

Hannah Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Hannah

40, Queensland, Pilates Instructor

Pilates instructor Hannah certainly made a lasting impression on Jarrad – with a chicken impression!

During their speed date, she left the Farmer cackling with her flawless impression of the fowl, but it wasn’t enough for her to be picked to join Jarrad on the farm.

 “Farmer Jarrad made his choice, and he’ll have to live with that for the rest of his life,” she said after her elimination.

Advertisement
Kristy Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Kristy

37, Queensland, Yoga Teacher

She might have been hoping to bring a calming energy to Jarrad’s farm, but sadly, Kristy wasn’t given the chance.

Her search for love unfortunately ended after the speed dates, and she didn’t go to the farm.

Kyiah Farmer Jarrad Farmer Wants a Wife FWAW 2026
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Kyiah

32, Queensland, Social Worker

Kyiah was hoping to trade her city life in social work for the farm, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Jarrad just didn’t feel those romantic sparks, and she ultimately wasn’t chosen by the Farmer.

kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement