Dumpings and walkouts! Everyone who has left Farmer Wants A Wife 2026

Five farmers are hoping to find The One on Farmer Wants A Wife 2026, but sadly, this means not everyone can make the cut.

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As Farmers Dylan, Alex, Zac, Jason and Jarrad look for lasting love, they’ve already had to send home women without their happily ever after.

But not all the decisions have come down to the Farmers, with some women also deciding to walk out on their FWAW journeys.

With more than 16 women already having been sent home, the Farmers’ search for true love is getting closer than ever.

Scroll on to find everyone who has left so far.

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Who has left Farmer Wants a Wife 2026?

Farmer Jason:

(Credit: Channel Seven) Jessica 36, NSW, Health and Wellbeing Coordinator In an unexpected turn of events, Jessica took off her microphone and stormed out after the first dinner at the farm. She was left furious when Jason decided not to send anybody home, following Jessie’s departure, and stormed off. Hiding in a room, Jessica was heard telling Poppy that she was going home, adding, “I can’t.” Jason shared his surprise over the turn of events, admitting he thought that she would be “relieved” over his decision. So, will Jessica decide to stay, or is this the end of her journey? We will have to wait and see. (Credit: Channel Seven) Jessie 36, Western Australia, Administrator Jessie decided to leave Jason’s farm before even arriving, with the other women breaking the news upon their arrival. Jason had chosen Beth for a 24-hour date, but by the time the other four women arrived, Jessie wasn’t with them. Jason tracked her down to try and speak to her, but she was insistent that she wouldn’t be returning with him. “Under different circumstances I would have loved to get to know you and stuff, but it’s just not the right environment for me,” she told him. (Credit: Channel Seven) Bene 31, Queensland, Customer Service Bene was one of the two women not picked by Farmer Jason to join him on his farm. However, things took a dramatic turn when she suddenly fainted after Jason had revealed his choices. Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Bene joked that she must have been “weak at the knees” from Jason. “It was embarrassing! I can’t believe it,” she told us after her exit. She explained that standing for long hours under hot lights had just got the better of her. “I was standing there so focused on smiling and the lights, the hot, it’s a long day. I think my body just went ‘OK that’s enough’,” she shared. “I was like, ‘God, I don’t want people thinking I’m trying to make a scene’.” Read our full chat with her here. Advertisement (Credit: Channel Seven) Britt 20, NSW, Administration Britt also sadly wasn’t chosen to join Jason on the farm, but she did make a friend in Bene. In fact, she stepped up to support Bene after her fainting spell, but sadly, she wasn’t brought back to the farm.

Farmer Zac:

Farmer Alex:

(Credit: Channel Seven) Delia 29, Queensland, Registered Nurse Delia made it back to the farm, but made the decision to walk away from the show after feeling like she was having to “force” things. “If I have to fight too hard for this, or it’s uncomfortable and Alex doesn’t want that, and I have to force it, then it’s not meant for me,” she explained. Alex was left shocked and visibly disappointed by her decision, admitting he felt a “little bit less clear than usual”. “I hadn’t really gotten to know that well. She had just been reclusive and quiet the whole time,” he added. (Credit: Channel Seven) Ebony 24, Victoria, Registered Nurse Alex’s decision wasn’t an easy one, but he ultimately sent Ebony home, reassuring her that she’d find love elsewhere. Ebony was visibly upset by the result, saying, “I am disappointed because I am genuine and I wanted to find a partner.” We hope she finds what she’s looking for! (Credit: Channel Seven) Alicia 25, NSW, Social Service Case Worker Alicia jumped into the farming spirit with both feet in her cow-print dress, and she even gave Alex a free dance lesson. However, he ultimately didn’t choose her as one of the final five ladies he’d be taking back to the farm. Advertisement

Farmer Dylan:

Farmer Jarrad:

(Credit: Channel Seven) Georgia 30, NSW, General Manager for Kids’ Entertainment Georgia made it back to the farm with Jarrad, but she was the first one to go home after arriving. “I hope you guys have a wonderful time here, and I hope you have a good time with the girls, because they’re very beautiful,” Georgia said upon her departure. Jarrad admitted it was “hard” to say goodbye to her and said he was looking for someone who has “more of a caring, nurturing and loving nature”. (Credit: Channel Seven) Hannah 40, Queensland, Pilates Instructor Pilates instructor Hannah certainly made a lasting impression on Jarrad – with a chicken impression! During their speed date, she left the Farmer cackling with her flawless impression of the fowl, but it wasn’t enough for her to be picked to join Jarrad on the farm. “Farmer Jarrad made his choice, and he’ll have to live with that for the rest of his life,” she said after her elimination. Advertisement (Credit: Channel Seven) Kristy 37, Queensland, Yoga Teacher She might have been hoping to bring a calming energy to Jarrad’s farm, but sadly, Kristy wasn’t given the chance. Her search for love unfortunately ended after the speed dates, and she didn’t go to the farm. (Credit: Channel Seven) Kyiah 32, Queensland, Social Worker Kyiah was hoping to trade her city life in social work for the farm, but it wasn’t meant to be. Jarrad just didn’t feel those romantic sparks, and she ultimately wasn’t chosen by the Farmer.