Eddy exposes truth behind “love letter” on Farmer Wants A Wife

Alex’s farm has been sent into chaos on Farmer Wants A Wife over the discovery of a “love letter”.

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While there has been little drama on the mushroom farm so far, Rachel was left upset over the discovery of a letter written by Eddy.

In the note, Eddy asked Alex to give the other girls more of a chance before deciding if he wanted to leave with her or not.

Rachel and Suzannah were left feeling sidelined and questioning their place on the farm after Alex had picked Eddy for another date.

Now, Eddy and Rachel have broken their silence on the drama while speaking to New Idea, revealing where they stand now.

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Eddy has broken her silence on the “love letter” drama on Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What has Eddy said about the “love letter”?

Eddy firmly shuts down any talk that it was a “love letter”, insisting it was talking points of a conversation she intended to have with Alex.

“I wish that everyone would stop saying it’s a love letter, it is not a love letter,” she insists.

“It’s like the furthest thing from a love letter.”

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Eddy explains that she felt Alex had strong feelings for her, but felt it was “far too quick”, so she wanted to ensure he explored other connections, too.

“It just became pretty clear that Alex had pretty strong feelings for me leading up to and around the time that we ended up filming the country fair,” she tells us.

“And I remember feeling a lot of pressure and intensity from him at this point that felt far too soon and far too quick.

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“Because I had created such close-knit relationships with the other girls, I truly felt that he was jumping the gun and wasn’t giving them the time of day and wasn’t exploring a connection with them.

“And I was ultimately just worried that if he did pick me at the end without exploring those connections, then he would regret it.”

“I just felt like he had blinders on the whole time, wouldn’t even look at anyone else,” she adds.

“It felt way too intense, and I was kind of like, give the young girls a go, would you?”

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Eddy insists she never intended to give the letter to Alex, but had written down her thoughts before she planned to have the conversation with him in person.

As for how the letter was found? Eddy explains that they had been given journals by production at the start of filming, and they used Eddy’s to write the shopping lists.

Rachel was left in tears after finding a message written for Alex from Eddy. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Not a natural journaler, Eddy began using the notebook to write down her thoughts or doodle, because it was the only thing they could use, given that their phones were taken away.

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Eddy admits she can completely understand why Rachel got so upset about the letter, particularly given that she was out on a date with Alex at the time.

“At this point, you know, she’d spent all day away from me when I was on my date,” she explains.

“On those days where you’re away from the person on the date, the anticipation is so intense that you just lose track of your emotions and you just become so wound up like a little spinning top all day.

“And so by the end of the day, when she was so wound up, you know, being fed all these things into her brain, being like, am I good enough or all that kind of crazy stuff that you think when you’re in that situation.

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“When she got to the top, and she was spinning like wild, that’s when she found the entry.

“And that just kicked her over the edge. She was just really upset.”

Rachel was left feeling like Alex had no interest in her. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What has Rachel said about the “love letter”?

Rachel was reduced to tears upon finding the letter, and she has told New Idea how she feels about it now.

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“I definitely stand by being upset in the moment, and it definitely gave more clarity to the sense of [it felt like] a done deal, like it gave more perspective on where Alex’s head was at,” she says.

“But at that point, my biggest concern wasn’t Alex, like it was Eddy.”

Rachel admits that much of her upset came from not wanting to hurt Eddy’s feelings, having felt conflicted over finding the letter.

“Eddy and I became very close on the show,” she explains.

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“We roomed together the entire time […] I guess watching it back and seeing the promos, I just hate knowing that I hurt her because that was never my intention.

“I never intentionally went in there looking at her things. I stumbled across it because I’m going to grab a bit of paper out of something that was like a communal notebook.

“So that’s what I cared about. I definitely stand by being upset, for sure.”

Rachel has felt sidelined after not being chosen for dates. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Rachel says it made her feel like Alex and Eddy were a done deal and that there was no point for her or Suzannah to still be there.

“From my perspective, kind of every conversation that we had in like a group setting or anything that, at the time, didn’t even have to do with Eddy, Alex always somehow brought back to Eddy,” she shares.

“It was pretty obvious, you know, where his head and his heart were at, like quite early on, like when we arrived at the farm, you could really tell.”

She says a lot of her frustration came from Alex insisting he still wanted to make an effort to get to know her, while his actions said differently.

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Eddy has been a clear favourite to win Alex’s affection so far, being picked for multiple solo dates.

So, is this the telling hint that he is going to pick her at the end of the show? It sure seems like it’s written in the stars for these two!

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