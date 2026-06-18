“He’s fallen hard”: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Alex is quitting his farm for love!

For 16 seasons, Farmer Wants A Wife has followed a simple formula: city girls leave their city lives behind and move to the country in search of lasting love.

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However, insiders say that Farmer Alex is rewriting the rulebook with a bold move that nobody expected.

Sources tell New Idea that the popular mushroom farmer is considering leaving his Kin Kin farm and moving to Brisbane after finding love. So, is the lucky lady from FWAW?

“Alex has fallen hard,” a source close to the couple reveals.

“Everyone expected the girl would eventually move for him, but the conversations have actually gone the other way.”

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In a plot twist nobody expected, New Idea hears Alex is leaving the farm for love. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Alex will remain deeply committed to his family’s mushroom-growing business, but insiders say it can run successfully with him overseeing from afar.

“His family are heavily involved already,” explains the source.

“His dad is often at the farm and serves customers regularly. Farmer Alex isn’t walking away from the business completely, but he’s realised there are ways to manage things from afar.”

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Alex is currently dating numerous women on FWAW, but Brisbane-based lawyer Eddy, 30, has so far been the frontrunner.

So, is this a sign that she is set to win over his heart on the show? Or has he found love with another Queenslander off-camera?

While her identity might be a mystery for now, friends say Alex is head over heels in love and doesn’t want his partner to have to “choose between love and her profession”.

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“He’s always wanted to find his person,” says the source.

“If moving cities is what it takes to make the relationship work, Farmer Alex is absolutely open to it.”

While no final decisions have been made, insiders say that Farmer Alex is more than willing to make the sacrifice to make his relationship work.

And a move to the city might also benefit him, as Alex recently told New Idea how he is eyeing up a media career, which might prove challenging to launch from the farm.

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Could it be that Alex has found love with Brisbane lawyer Eddy? (Credit: Channel Nine)

FWAW might not be the last we see of Farmer Alex, who wants to launch a farming podcast with Farmer Zac, 24.

“I know it’s a saturated market,” he says.

Alex also wouldn’t turn down a cooking show, and would be keen to put his skills to the test alongside Zac.

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“I’m a good cook, and Zac is pretty handy in the kitchen. He’s a baker,” he adds.

In fact, Alex loves food so much he’d happily sign up for The Great Australian Bake Off.

We will have to stay tuned for Alex’s next steps.

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